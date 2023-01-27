ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Additional SNAP benefits coming to an end in Virginia

Emergency SNAP benefits are coming to an end in the Commonwealth. The emergency allotments began as a result of COVID-19 assistance. Congress decided to end these extra allotments, starting Feb. 16. The change will likely have an economic impact on grocery stores and other retailers who accept SNAP as a...
Gov. Youngkin on revised history standards: VA will be best in the nation

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the state education board will eventually approve a history curriculum that will have "the best standards in America." Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/gov-youngkin-on-revised-history-standards-va-will-be-best-in-the-nation/. Gov. Youngkin on revised history standards: VA will …. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the state education board will eventually approve a history curriculum that...
Virginia Emergency SNAP benefit recipients will soon need to find other options for food

Virginia is one of a few states that have not yet stopped providing the extra Emergency SNAP Benefits. The stipend is expected to end in March and residents who depended on it will have to find other ways of supplementing their food. Virginians who were getting the extra funds each month will feel the loss of whatever the amount was. If someone had been getting say an extra $100.00 monthly they must now adjust their income and pay for the same amount of groceries out of their budgets, cut back on eating or find other methods of supplementation.
Powerball jackpot grows to $613 million

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing is expected to grow to $613 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number,...
Virginia Hospitals Recognized For Clinical Excellence In National Assessment By Healthgrades

Hospitals from across Virginia have been recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. In all, 12 Virginia hospitals are among those rated tops in the nation based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation. These positive rankings follow the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Patient Safety Grades that rated Virginia a top two state in the nation for patient safety based on the share of hospitals that earned “A” grades, with more...
West Virginia 2024 U.S. Senate primary taking shape

With control of the U.S. Senate in the hands of the Democratic Party by a narrow margin, West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney is hoping to help tip the balance of power to the G.O.P. in 2024. West Virginia 2024 U.S. Senate primary taking shape. With control of the U.S. Senate...
Virginia House Committee passes voting bill

Chesapeake siblings believed to be first Black triplets …. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man...
Virginia Authorities release statements on Tyre Nichols’ death

Virginia Authorities release statements on the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin expressed his grief and sorrow for Nichols family and asked that those exercising their first amendment rights do so peacefully. He ensured Virginians of their first amendment rights at...
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
Virginia follows 17 states in ending emergency SNAP allotments post-COVID

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households will receive the final issuance of emergency allotment benefits in February. According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, in accordance with requirements of the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, the department is authorized to end the temporary federal program originally established in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia

Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
