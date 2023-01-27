Read full article on original website
Additional SNAP benefits coming to an end in Virginia
Emergency SNAP benefits are coming to an end in the Commonwealth. The emergency allotments began as a result of COVID-19 assistance. Congress decided to end these extra allotments, starting Feb. 16. The change will likely have an economic impact on grocery stores and other retailers who accept SNAP as a...
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
Gov. Youngkin on revised history standards: VA will be best in the nation
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the state education board will eventually approve a history curriculum that will have "the best standards in America."
Virginia Emergency SNAP benefit recipients will soon need to find other options for food
Virginia is one of a few states that have not yet stopped providing the extra Emergency SNAP Benefits. The stipend is expected to end in March and residents who depended on it will have to find other ways of supplementing their food. Virginians who were getting the extra funds each month will feel the loss of whatever the amount was. If someone had been getting say an extra $100.00 monthly they must now adjust their income and pay for the same amount of groceries out of their budgets, cut back on eating or find other methods of supplementation.
Powerball jackpot grows to $613 million
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing is expected to grow to $613 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number,...
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
Virginia Hospitals Recognized For Clinical Excellence In National Assessment By Healthgrades
Hospitals from across Virginia have been recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. In all, 12 Virginia hospitals are among those rated tops in the nation based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation. These positive rankings follow the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Patient Safety Grades that rated Virginia a top two state in the nation for patient safety based on the share of hospitals that earned “A” grades, with more...
Proposed bill would protect school staff from lawsuits during student altercations
A Maryland bill has been proposed in order to protect school staff from lawsuits that come from intervening in fights or other student misconduct. Proposed bill would protect school staff from lawsuits …. A Maryland bill has been proposed in order to protect school staff from lawsuits that come from...
Virginia emergency SNAP benefits will soon end for good, decreasing total assistance
Those receiving assistance from SNAP benefits in Virginia will soon see a decrease in the amount they have been receiving as emergency funds are set to expire in March.
West Virginia 2024 U.S. Senate primary taking shape
With control of the U.S. Senate in the hands of the Democratic Party by a narrow margin, West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney is hoping to help tip the balance of power to the G.O.P. in 2024. West Virginia 2024 U.S. Senate primary taking shape. With control of the U.S. Senate...
Virginia House Committee passes voting bill
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy.
Virginia Authorities release statements on Tyre Nichols’ death
Virginia Authorities release statements on the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin expressed his grief and sorrow for Nichols family and asked that those exercising their first amendment rights do so peacefully. He ensured Virginians of their first amendment rights at...
Governor Glenn Youngkin Hails Major Step Forward on Tax Relief for Virginia Families and Local Businesses
Richmond, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today hailed the passage of his tax relief proposals, HB 2138 and 2319, in the House of Delegates which will provide savings to Virginia families and local businesses. The legislation will now head to the Virginia Senate for consideration. “Virginians are still overtaxed,...
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
Additional SNAP Benefits Will Soon Expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia has Received Big Donation
Smithfield Foods gave a major contribution of 30,000 pounds of protein to Serving Southwest Virginia on Friday. The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech set their disagreements behind to collaborate with Smithfield to assist their hometowns as part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games. Bud Foster, a legend at Virginia...
Virginia follows 17 states in ending emergency SNAP allotments post-COVID
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households will receive the final issuance of emergency allotment benefits in February. According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, in accordance with requirements of the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, the department is authorized to end the temporary federal program originally established in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia
1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals. Petersburg casino bill moves
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Senate passes bill to ban blue headlights in Virginia
Some people, especially older adults, have a problem driving at night. In fact, many of them get most of their driving done during the day to avoid driving at night. That happened before the surge of blue headlights. Seeing blue headlights on the road makes driving at night even more difficult.
