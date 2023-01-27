ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Horror News: ‘Barbarian’ director sights set on next genre project while 2023 might have already found its best horror flick

By Taylor Mansfield
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ has already slashed its way into getting a sequel

The inevitable newest trend in horror looks set to continue, with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey finding itself in sequel-land before it has been completely released. The provocative, twisted version of the beloved children’s character sparked plenty of debate after its first trailers released. Following a small premiere, and before any real reviews have dropped for it, Blood and Honey has clearly done enough to set itself up for a sequel.
Stephen King has an entirely fitting response to ‘The Boogeyman’ trailer

The trailer for upcoming horror movie The Boogeyman has just dropped, and it’s safe to say we’ll all be sleeping with the lights on tonight. Even the King of Horror himself, Stephen King, seems terrified, which is saying something considering the film is based on one of his own short stories.
Stephen King reiterates that you shouldn’t believe everything you see on Wikipedia

Given the chance to ask any question to a cultural icon, what would it be? Given that there are DMs and a celebrity can easily be tagged in a tweet, Stephen King gets many, many questions, and he’s one of the few who actually answers them. Recently, the famed author was asked if he is a deist, and his answer is not only humorous but epic.
M. Night Shyamalan explains why the ending of ‘Knock at the Cabin’ is different from the book

Knock at the Cabin is knocking at our doorsteps, with the latest nightmare from the mind of M. Night Shyamalan set to join the filmmaker’s topsy-turvy filmography in a matter of days. Whether it will go the way of the rousing, beautiful The Sixth Sense or the creatively-void, barely-watchable Old remains to be seen, but the world could always use more good movies, so we’re hoping Shyamalan can bring this one home.
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU

Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
Marvel fans waste no time in pointing out that Wakanda, just like Chicago, was created by white people

Black Panther is quite rightly considered a hugely culturally important movie for the African diaspora. It’s written and directed by Ryan Coogler, boasts a stacked cast of incredible Black actors, and leans heavily into Afro-futurist aesthetics. Soon after its release, critic Natasha Alford summed it up in The New York Times as “a master class in what it means to be proud of who you are”.
CHICAGO, IL
Joel basically just confirmed a long-running fan theory about ‘The Last of Us’ virus origins

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. The latest episode of the HBO series The Last of Us has unveiled more details about the characters who live in this apocalyptic world and compared it to what it was back in 2003. But one of the biggest questions that were yet to be answered was how the Cordyceps brain infection started. Fortunately, the latest episode might have confirmed a long-running fan theory when the series began.

