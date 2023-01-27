Latest Horror News: ‘Barbarian’ director sights set on next genre project while 2023 might have already found its best horror flick

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ has already slashed its way into getting a sequel
The inevitable newest trend in horror looks set to continue, with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey finding itself in sequel-land before it has been completely released. The provocative, twisted version of the beloved children’s character sparked plenty of debate after its first trailers released. Following a small premiere, and before any real reviews have dropped for it, Blood and Honey has clearly done enough to set itself up for a sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 5th chapter in a sci-fi saga inexplicably born from an infamous bomb trains up a new batch of streaming recruits
Hollywood is all about making money at the end of the day, so it makes very little sense that Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars would mark the fifth installment in a long-running sci-fi saga that was still going strong a full quarter of a century after the opening chapter bombed at the box office.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King has an entirely fitting response to ‘The Boogeyman’ trailer
The trailer for upcoming horror movie The Boogeyman has just dropped, and it’s safe to say we’ll all be sleeping with the lights on tonight. Even the King of Horror himself, Stephen King, seems terrified, which is saying something considering the film is based on one of his own short stories.
wegotthiscovered.com
Life imitates art as a grisly hidden horror gem about grisly hidden horror gems wins new approval
Self-aware and meta horror is a notoriously tough nut to crack, but the smartest move co-writer and director Prano Bailey-Bond’s Censor made was by playing things completely straight and rigidly adhering to the rules of its own mythology, even though the premise leaves the door wide open for winking at the audience.
wegotthiscovered.com
Unconvinced horror fans wonder if ‘Terrifier’ is popular for reasons that have nothing to do with its quality
Terrifier has received a lot of exposure since its bigger-budget sequel was released last year, however, a handful of viewers aren’t particularly impressed with the slasher film, with some users on Reddit discussing whether it’s really any good or if people are just watching out of curiosity. Reddit...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Tomb Raider’ being rebooted again as a Marvel-style universe is every bit as stupid as it sounds
HBO’s quickfire renewal of The Last of Us may have been dominating the video game discourse with good reason, but the announcement that Amazon is rebooting Tomb Raider as a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style multimedia franchise runs it a close second. After Alicia Vikander’s sequel was finally put out of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King reiterates that you shouldn’t believe everything you see on Wikipedia
Given the chance to ask any question to a cultural icon, what would it be? Given that there are DMs and a celebrity can easily be tagged in a tweet, Stephen King gets many, many questions, and he’s one of the few who actually answers them. Recently, the famed author was asked if he is a deist, and his answer is not only humorous but epic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith’s next comeback attempt could come in a sequel not a single soul is asking to see
The muted response to Apple TV’s Emancipation hinted that perhaps the world isn’t quite ready to embrace Will Smith with open arms once again, or maybe it’s got something to do with tepid reviews painting the picture of a movie that simply wasn’t very good. Either...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds suffers last-minute heartbreak as the Young Avengers battle irrelevance
Much like any other walks of life, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs both on-camera and off, with Ryan Reynolds enjoying a roller-coaster moment in the spotlight with an old friend in tow. Elsewhere, the Young Avengers have already been branded as irrelevant...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
wegotthiscovered.com
M. Night Shyamalan explains why the ending of ‘Knock at the Cabin’ is different from the book
Knock at the Cabin is knocking at our doorsteps, with the latest nightmare from the mind of M. Night Shyamalan set to join the filmmaker’s topsy-turvy filmography in a matter of days. Whether it will go the way of the rousing, beautiful The Sixth Sense or the creatively-void, barely-watchable Old remains to be seen, but the world could always use more good movies, so we’re hoping Shyamalan can bring this one home.
wegotthiscovered.com
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU
Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans waste no time in pointing out that Wakanda, just like Chicago, was created by white people
Black Panther is quite rightly considered a hugely culturally important movie for the African diaspora. It’s written and directed by Ryan Coogler, boasts a stacked cast of incredible Black actors, and leans heavily into Afro-futurist aesthetics. Soon after its release, critic Natasha Alford summed it up in The New York Times as “a master class in what it means to be proud of who you are”.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Suicide Squad’ director had a completely different plan in mind for Harley Quinn and the Joker
Unless he actually gets given the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong by releasing his original cut of the movie, David Ayer’s career will continue to have the shadow of Suicide Squad‘s negative reception hanging over its head. The antihero ensemble blockbuster may have made a killing at...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jeffrey Dean Morgan hints he could be joining another comic book show after finally boarding ‘The Boys’
One of the best kept secrets of the last five or so months involves one Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and just who the veteran actor could be bringing to life in season four of The Boys. First confirmed to be part of the cast in a role that has yet to be disclosed, the answer remains tightly under wraps.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joel basically just confirmed a long-running fan theory about ‘The Last of Us’ virus origins
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. The latest episode of the HBO series The Last of Us has unveiled more details about the characters who live in this apocalyptic world and compared it to what it was back in 2003. But one of the biggest questions that were yet to be answered was how the Cordyceps brain infection started. Fortunately, the latest episode might have confirmed a long-running fan theory when the series began.
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning slasher dishes out a disturbing medley of murder and mayhem on streaming
Slasher movies generally don’t tend to find much favor during the thick of awards season, but as a star-studded musical of a beloved stage production that saw Tim Burton diving back into the macabre with a star-studded cast in tow, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street proved to be an exception.
wegotthiscovered.com
A calamitous bomb destined to lose $150 million eyes a shock box office upset over ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Even though Damien Chazelle’s Babylon has already secured its status as the biggest box office bomb of 2022, the commercial disaster and pretentious ode to Hollywood excess is still playing in theaters around the world. Predicted to need at least $250 million in ticket sales to break even, the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Actress Annie Wersching, who played Tess in ‘The Last of Us’ dies of cancer at age 45
It is a sad day for The Last of Us fans and of course, for the family of actress Annie Wersching who passed away at the age of 45 today. The news has shocked her fans who had no idea she was even battling cancer. She was especially known for...
Comments / 1