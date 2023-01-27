Read full article on original website
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest
Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura faces reality
Despite being released by the Boston Red Sox on September 12, Hirokazu Sawamura had been hoping for another major league opportunity. As every team has been looking for help in the bullpen, there was certainly a chance that he would get another opportunity to prove himself. That opportunity has not...
New York Mets have so much money they’re running a Super Bowl commercial
The New York Mets are pulling the ultimate sports crossover during Super Bowl LVII, running an ad for the upcoming baseball season. Leave it to Mets owner Steve Cohen to find a way to keep the spotlight on his franchise, even when the biggest game of the NFL season will be unfolding.
Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star
Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
