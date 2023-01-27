Read full article on original website
Patrick Case
2d ago
Ascension DOESN'T CARE about the nursing staff. They are in business to make $$$ for their Corporation and their investors. PERIOD!
2
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee County Used to Be Covered in Farmland
Milwaukee has been a city for so long that we forget it was ever anything else. As difficult as it may be to picture now, our entire region was a wilderness for millennia before we got around to polluting the rivers and paving the roads. Although wetlands were abundant, most of Milwaukee County was covered with maple trees and other hardwoods, forming a canopy so dense that the sun was seldom seen in high summer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Visitors to downtown Milwaukee urged to beware
Milwaukee police are offering a warning to anyone visiting downtown Milwaukee. Be aware of your surroundings -- and what's inside your vehicle.
Brieon Green’s family unsatisfied with video, transparency of Milwaukee sheriff
Calls for more transparent policies and the release of video after officer-involved deaths grew louder after a group of activists and the family of Brieon Green, who died in the custody at the Milwaukee County jail, met with the Milwaukee County sheriff last week. Following the death of 21-year-old Brieon Green at the Milwaukee County […] The post Brieon Green’s family unsatisfied with video, transparency of Milwaukee sheriff appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
New micro-market opens in the Third Ward offering convenient grocery options to residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Third Ward, an area that has more than 6,000 residents and 450 businesses, now has a grocery store. Go Grocer opening at the Gaslight Lofts offers a range of options for people who live in the building and around it. "I think it's been around...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
empowerwisconsin.org
Milwaukee County supervisor resigns amid misconduct questions
A Milwaukee County Supervisor has resigned under a cloud of misconduct in office allegations. Supervisor Dyango Zerpa, who represents the county’s 14th District, is leaving to “pursue other opportunities,” his attorney Michael Maistelman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Maistelman did not return a call from Empower Wisconsin seeking comment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, Green Bay and Capitol, 4 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Jan. 29 near Green Bay and Capitol. Unit#1 lost control and struck unit#2. One person was trapped due to the door being caved in. Four people in both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hooray for Hartford!
HARTFORD — More than 200 members and supporters of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday evening at the Chandelier Ballroom to celebrate 50 years of commitment and involvement to the city. The evening’s theme was “Hollywood Walk of Fame” and included a red carpet into the room....
CBS 58
Black Milwaukee leaders weigh in on death of Tyre Nichols
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday, Jan. 30, Black leaders in Milwaukee spoke out against the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died after an encounter with police officers earlier this month. Fred Royal, 1st Vice President of NAACP Milwaukee branch, drew parallels to similar incidents in Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Local snow removal service goes extra mile to help others
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If the snow has got you down, one hometown man is ready to give you a helping hand. His name is Isaiah, but you can call him Bones. Bones is a 23-year-old Milwaukee resident known for his unique last name and his snow shoveling business, Bones Snow Removal Services.
CBS 58
Family with snow goals: Milwaukee family competes in snow sculpting's highest level
WAUKESHA (CBS 58) -- Amanda Becker meets Bob Lechtenberg, an internationally recognized snow sculptor from Milwaukee. This month Bob and his family will take part in the US National Snow Sculpting Competition to be held in Lake Geneva.
milwaukeemag.com
4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s
Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin engine manufacturer announces layoff plan of 160+ employees throughout 2023
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Briggs & Stratton has announced a ‘reduction in force’ at its southeastern Wisconsin plant, that will permanently layoff 166 employees throughout 2023. According to a letter sent by Briggs & Stratton, LLC to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will...
spectrumnews1.com
The Snow Emergency in Milwaukee will continue. Here are the parking rules you need to know
MILWAUKEE — Be careful where you park in Milwaukee on Monday night. The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works said it will continue its snow emergency through Tuesday morning. Where can I park?. During a snow emergency, no one can park on main streets from 10 p.m. to...
Milwaukee man starts third business following his release from prison
After being sentenced to 40 years and spending 20 in prison, Ed Hennings is on his third business endeavor; but it all started in 2016, once he was released.
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
One killed in shooting near 36th and Lisbon
The shooting happened near 36th and Lisbon around 6:28 a.m. According to Milwaukee police, the victim, a 46-year-old man, died on the scene.
Milwaukee, Southeast Wisconsin prepare for first 3" snowfall
A rather narrow band (North to South, that is) of snowfall impacts the Great Lakes from late Saturday morning into early Sunday.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
WISN
Family, friends pay tribute to Milwaukee woman killed
MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman killed this week in Milwaukee held a vigil Sunday in her honor. Jeanette Jimenez was shot Thursday night near 15th and Becher streets. Family members told WISN 12 News she was trying to help with a domestic dispute when she was shot.
