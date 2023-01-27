BALTIMORE — Martez Robinson totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to power Delaware State to a 71-66 victory over Coppin State. Khyrie Staten added 13 points for the Hornets (4-16, 3-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brandon Stone hit two 3-pointers and scored 10. Sam Sessoms had 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals to pace the Eagles (6-18, 1-6), who have lost six straight.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO