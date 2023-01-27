ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Tate guides Norfolk State over North Carolina Central 77-71

NORFOLK, Va. — Dana Tate scored 21 points to help Norfolk State fend off North Carolina Central 77-71. Tate had five rebounds for the Spartans (15-7, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. hit two 3-pointers and scored 18. Caheim Brown sank 11 of 13 free throws and scored 17. Justin Wright led the Eagles (10-11, 3-4) with 21 points, adding six rebounds.
NORFOLK, VA
voiceofalexandria.com

Robinson powers Delaware State past Coppin State 71-66

BALTIMORE — Martez Robinson totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to power Delaware State to a 71-66 victory over Coppin State. Khyrie Staten added 13 points for the Hornets (4-16, 3-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brandon Stone hit two 3-pointers and scored 10. Sam Sessoms had 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals to pace the Eagles (6-18, 1-6), who have lost six straight.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy