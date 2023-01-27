What happens if BART funding falls through? Here are the worst-case scenarios
Can you imagine a Bay Area without BART? The transit agency says that's a dire possibility over the next few years if operating funds aren't secured. Ridership is still down because so many people are still working from home. "This crisis is upon us and we need to have a vision," said one BART Board member. BART'S Board of Directors were getting real about their financial future Thursday. "We are going to have to start considering austerity measures if we have not planned a path future starting in June," said BART Board President Janet Li. MORE: BART considering expanding services for new line, late night trains by 2030
The issue is ridership. Since the Pandemic, it's still not on track. "It's pretty empty and some trains are pretty dirty," said rider Michael Woo. BART says ridership is increasing, just not fast enough. About 150,000 people are riding daily, compared to 400,000 daily riders, pre-pandemic. That's a problem considering about 70% of BART'S operating budget has historically come from fares. "BART ridership is at 40% of pre-pandemic, that's because the Bay Area has embraced the work-from-home culture," said BART spokesperson Alicia Trost. BART has received $1.6 billion in Federal Aid to help sustain service but the funding is expected to run out by 2025.
If that happens the transit agency is predicting potential consequences like:
- Fewer Trains
- Stations which open later and closer earlier
- Station closures and line shutdowns
- No weekend service
- Mass Layoffs
- Negative impact on traffic and climate
- Some populations, reliant on transit could be impacted or No BART service at all
