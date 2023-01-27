ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

DA: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend pleads not guilty

By Isaiah Varela
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqOp4_0kSsLHJn00

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright who was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Samantha Sharp pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney.

RELATED: DA Fresno man charged with murder, dismember his girlfriend

Court records state Wright stabbed Sharp multiple times, killing her, then dismembered her body in an attempt to hide her remains.

The DA charged Wright with murder, enhanced personal use of a dangerous deadly weapon, and mutilation of human remains. If convicted of all charges, Wright could face 54 years to life in state prison.

His next court date is March 16 th at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD asking for help in solving 2012 homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the community’s help in solving a cold case homicide that occurred in 2012. According to police, on December 31, 2011, around 11:42 p.m. Fresno PD received a call about a shooting victim in the 2700 block of North Hughes Avenue. 26-year-old Sarah Kay Roberts […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Driver arrested after caught with loaded Glock in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Madera. The Madera Police Department says the driver, identified as Alfonso Rodriguez, was pulled over near Gateway Dr. and Yosemite Ave. Following an investigation, officers say they found a loaded Glock 26 tucked in...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

JOSE GASPAR: Goshen, so much like rural Kern, feels impact of mass shooting

GOSHEN — She was walking slowly down Kame Drive using a walker. I approached her, introduced myself and struck up a conversation with Maria Linares. What's Goshen like, I wanted to know. The 75-year-old was quick to respond and said, "Goshen isn't what it used to be." This small rural enclave in Tulare County is just a little more than an hour's drive north of Bakersfield, but to be honest, I had never heard of it before it was thrust into the national spotlight.
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI driver in Visalia sent multiple to hospital, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver caused two separate crashes Saturday evening, sending at least five people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman and a three-month-old, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 6:00 p.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Road 108 near Avenue 264. When they arrived they […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CDCR: Condemned inmate dies in Corcoran Jail

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the longest-serving condemned people in California has died, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced on Friday. State officials say Malcolm Robbins died on Jan. 27, 2023, while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. According to authorities Robbins was found unresponsive in his cell and […]
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy