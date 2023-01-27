Geno mastered his U Conn hissy fit patter a long, long time ago. He has perfected the Art of Whining, using it more and more when his team is out played. He won’t see another National title in his career. That team is going to fade faster than the player’s blonde highlights.
Geno always has a hissy fit. He is a whiner. Always has been. He is not on Pat’s level and never will be. It’s just unfortunate that health issues took Coach Summit away from us all to soon. Not a Tenn fan but man I miss Coach Summit. She was outstanding in everything she did. I true role model and trail blazer. It was always great to watch her command the court.
Another Coach tired of answering Holly Rowe question that is leading and critical. Uconn blew Tn out in the first quarter. Then we had a very physical and officiating dominated second quarter. UCONN was still up four. Guess what UCONN didn’t change anything in the second half and won by 17. Geno went into the locker room and told his team to continue to execute the game plan and don’t allow the officiating or the environment beat you, you are the better team and you are prepared.
