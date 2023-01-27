ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Lady Vols couldn’t recover from first quarter, fall to UConn

By Reece Van Haaften
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37K81I_0kSsLA8i00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Lady Vols were outscored 33-17 in the first quarter, and they could never recover. UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67.

Jordan Horston did everything she could pouring in a season-high 27 points, but the Lady Vols could not slow down Aaliya Edwards and Lou Lopez Senechal. The two combined for 51 of the Huskies 84 points.

Tennessee’s turnovers started to rack up. UT finished with 21 turnovers, which UConn turned into 20 points.

Rickea Jackson chipped in 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Jillian Hollingshead tallied 11 points and nine rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols return to conference play. Tennessee clashes with LSU on Monday in a battle of two undefeated teams in SEC play. The game is on Monday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

College basketball power rankings: How good is Tennessee?

The Tennessee Volunteers had another strong week, but how good are they? Check out this week’s college basketball power rankings to find out. In a year where there isn’t a clear-cut favorite to cut down the nets in April, plenty of contenders have emerged for the crown. Purdue, Alabama, and Houston have been mainstays atop brackets for most of the season, but one team that hasn’t received a ton of attention is Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To Play For Butch Jones

Former Tennessee and Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State to play his final two college seasons for former Vols’ head coach Butch Jones, On3 first reported Monday morning. Jones and Shrout were like passing ships in the night at Tennessee, never overlapping. In fact, Tennessee’s termination...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rick Barnes reacts to Final Four hype, Rodney Terry's remarks after Tennessee beats Texas basketball 82-71

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is grateful for complimentary "Final Four team" remarks from Texas coach and longtime colleague Rodney Terry following the Volunteers' 82-71 win over the Longhorns. The matchup of top-15 teams in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was perhaps a precursor to what media and fans will see in the NCAA Tournament between two of the nation's most complete teams this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events

The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vols take care of Texas in top-10 matchup, 82-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 4 Tennessee found a maintainable lead over No. 10 Texas midway through the first half and never looked back in route to a 82-71 victory. Olivier Nkamhoua was a weapon Texas didn’t know what to do with. The Vols senior found the 20-point mark early in the second half, coming […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
oklahoma Sooner

OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morningside Garden issues

Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments. Morningside Garden issues. Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Endangered Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Maryville boy

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Endangered Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Maryville …. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville. WATE...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Vigil held for Tyre Nichols in downtown Knoxville

A vigil was held in downtown Knoxville Sunday evening honoring Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police in early January. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Vigil held for Tyre Nichols in downtown Knoxville. A vigil was held in downtown Knoxville Sunday evening honoring Tyre...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in Sevierville

A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in Sevierville on Sunday afternoon. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 6 am. Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in …. A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Waterline break impacting traffic

A waterline break is causing backups in Jefferson City on Broadway Boulevard. A waterline break is causing backups in Jefferson City on Broadway Boulevard. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on 1/30. WATE 6 On Your Side...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WATE

98 cited in cockrighting raid in Maynardville

Ninety-eight people were cited with crimes related to cockfighting following a raid in Union County on Saturday afternoon, according to a a release from the Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. 98 cited in cockrighting raid in Maynardville. Ninety-eight people were cited with crimes related to...
MAYNARDVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy