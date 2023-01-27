Lady Vols couldn’t recover from first quarter, fall to UConn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Lady Vols were outscored 33-17 in the first quarter, and they could never recover. UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67.

Jordan Horston did everything she could pouring in a season-high 27 points, but the Lady Vols could not slow down Aaliya Edwards and Lou Lopez Senechal. The two combined for 51 of the Huskies 84 points.

Tennessee’s turnovers started to rack up. UT finished with 21 turnovers, which UConn turned into 20 points.

Rickea Jackson chipped in 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Jillian Hollingshead tallied 11 points and nine rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols return to conference play. Tennessee clashes with LSU on Monday in a battle of two undefeated teams in SEC play. The game is on Monday at 7 p.m.

