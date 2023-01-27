Read full article on original website
Midland Soup Kitchen restarts 'Operation Code Blue' campaign
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen has restarted Operation Code Blue with the weather conditions getting colder outside. The soup kitchen is asking for people to donate any coats, gloves, scarves and blankets they have to give. People can drop off at the Midland Soup Kitchen on Orchard Lane.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland celebrates 70th anniversary
MIDLAND, Texas — Today was full of celebration at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. The Church was celebrating they’re 70th anniversary, alongside the completion of a newly built labyrinth on the property. “Labyrinths are used not only for contemplation for dealing with tough issues but they’re also...
22nd annual West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls fundraiser
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank hosted its 22nd annual Empty Food Bowls fundraiser this weekend. The food bank puts on this fundraiser every year to help fight hunger across West Texas. Many West Texans in the Permian Basin spent part of their weekend at Midland College collecting...
Warming shelters offering services during cold front
MIDLAND, Texas — With temperatures looking to dip into the 20's over the next few days in the Permian Basin, everybody needs a place to stay and keep warm. For the less fortunate, however, they may not have a place to stay for the night. This is why warming...
'It was tremendous': Midland church's mission to support Uvalde blossoms into one giant celebration
SAN ANTONIO — Two Texas communities nearly 300 miles apart united as one. Parishioners at a Catholic church in West Texas had it in their hearts to support Uvalde following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. "Their child got stolen from them, never to see again. I could feel...
Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With winter storm warnings issued across parts of Texas, some school districts and business in the Basin are preparing for closures and delays as weather officials said freezing rain is expected until at least Wednesday. We will update this list as information becomes available, or you can view closings here. Please keep […]
McJack General Store Opens In Odessa
When was the last time you heard of a general store opening anywhere but a small vacation town? When I think of a general store I think about either an old west town or a small vacation place like Cloudcroft, New Mexico. General stores aren't something you think of very often but when one opens, it's always really cool.
Permian Basin Area Closures and Delays
The weather is not favorable this morning at all and it's only doing to get worse. The roads are very slick and accidents are happening, so be very careful. Here are is a list of closures and delays. Grady ISD- classes canceled. Seminole ISD- 10:00 a.m. start. Greenwood ISD- classes...
ECISD unveils new mural at Reagan Elementary
ODESSA, Texas — Reagan Elementary in Odessa unveiled a new mural for the start of 2023. The mural was painted by a local artist Tabata Ayup, and it wraps around the cafeteria. The mural starts with an early morning design before moving to afternoon, sunset, and night. The school's...
Ector County Library offers adult high school online program
ODESSA, Texas — Getting an education is one of the best ways to get the ball rolling on starting a career and receiving a stable income and the Ector County Library is hoping to give that opportunity to anyone who wants it. The Ector County Library is offering a...
CJ Kelly Park reopened to the public
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of Thursday at 5:40 p.m., CJ Kelly Park is reopened to the public. A city spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CJ Kelly Park will be closed on January 26,2023 to the public due to an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department,...
DPS update on crashes in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District is reporting a total of 55 traffic crashes from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan.30 . At this time, Texas DPS encourages drivers to continue to practice winter driving safety. Please reduce your speed and maintain...
W. Louisiana Avenue concrete paving project to begin on Jan. 30
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning drivers of a concrete paving project on W. Louisiana Avenue that could impact their commutes. The transportation division will begin work on Monday by paving the section between Mogford Street and Kent Street. Phase one is tentatively expected to take...
Top 5 Places For Good Tamales In Midland-Odessa!
It's tamale season! Well if you ask me every season is tamale season. I never need an excuse to enjoy a couple dozen tamales and that is exactly why when anyone mentions the word tamale, I will go straight to my favorite place and grab some. One food I never tire of? Tamales without a doubt.
Midland mayor provides Hogan Park update, says vote proves city council is not united on key issues
MIDLAND, Texas — Last week, the Midland City Council made the decision to move on from the Quality of Place Conservancy in the Hogan Park project. Midland Mayor Lori Blong held a press conference Monday afternoon at Midland City Hall to address it once more in order to accept the reality of the situation and move forward.
ECISD responds to late cancellation amid winter weather
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD issued a statement Monday afternoon in response to a late morning decision to cancel classes amid a winter weather advisory: “This morning, ECISD leaders worked through the school district’s hazardous weather procedures and began the day with the intention of having school start on time. Any time hazardous […]
Midland ISD issues statement amid school closure
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD leaders also issued a statement Monday afternoon in response to early morning confusion regarding school closures. “In preparation for the possibility of school closures due to inclement weather, Midland ISD evaluates road conditions early in the morning and consults with the National Weather Service. At the time of this morning’s […]
After years of planning, City of Midland rejects a $55 million initiative to revitalize Hogan Park
That is a question residents struggled with on Tuesday as the Midland City Council voted 4 - 2 to reject a $55 million proposal to revitalize the city’s 128-acre Hogan Park and lease it to the Permian Basin Quality of Place Conservancy for the next 25 years. Appearing on...
Ector County Judge declares sale of Ector County Coliseum ‘DOA’
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In July 2022, the Ector County Commissioners’ Court voted 3-to-2 to explore the possible sale of the Ector County Coliseum to an out-of-state company. The court entered into a six-month brokerage contract to explore that sale that expired on Jan. 26. The possible sale of...
Did you win? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in West Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something that is sought after in Texas in the world of sports, but it’s sure something happening almost daily it seems through the Texas Lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning All Or Nothing ticket was sold in West Texas, “A $250,000...
