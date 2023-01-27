ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

Midland Soup Kitchen restarts 'Operation Code Blue' campaign

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen has restarted Operation Code Blue with the weather conditions getting colder outside. The soup kitchen is asking for people to donate any coats, gloves, scarves and blankets they have to give. People can drop off at the Midland Soup Kitchen on Orchard Lane.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

22nd annual West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls fundraiser

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank hosted its 22nd annual Empty Food Bowls fundraiser this weekend. The food bank puts on this fundraiser every year to help fight hunger across West Texas. Many West Texans in the Permian Basin spent part of their weekend at Midland College collecting...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With winter storm warnings issued across parts of Texas, some school districts and business in the Basin are preparing for closures and delays as weather officials said freezing rain is expected until at least Wednesday. We will update this list as information becomes available, or you can view closings here. Please keep […]
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

McJack General Store Opens In Odessa

When was the last time you heard of a general store opening anywhere but a small vacation town? When I think of a general store I think about either an old west town or a small vacation place like Cloudcroft, New Mexico. General stores aren't something you think of very often but when one opens, it's always really cool.
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Permian Basin Area Closures and Delays

The weather is not favorable this morning at all and it's only doing to get worse. The roads are very slick and accidents are happening, so be very careful. Here are is a list of closures and delays. Grady ISD- classes canceled. Seminole ISD- 10:00 a.m. start. Greenwood ISD- classes...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD unveils new mural at Reagan Elementary

ODESSA, Texas — Reagan Elementary in Odessa unveiled a new mural for the start of 2023. The mural was painted by a local artist Tabata Ayup, and it wraps around the cafeteria. The mural starts with an early morning design before moving to afternoon, sunset, and night. The school's...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

CJ Kelly Park reopened to the public

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of Thursday at 5:40 p.m., CJ Kelly Park is reopened to the public. A city spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CJ Kelly Park will be closed on January 26,2023 to the public due to an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

DPS update on crashes in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District is reporting a total of 55 traffic crashes from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan.30 . At this time, Texas DPS encourages drivers to continue to practice winter driving safety. Please reduce your speed and maintain...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Top 5 Places For Good Tamales In Midland-Odessa!

It's tamale season! Well if you ask me every season is tamale season. I never need an excuse to enjoy a couple dozen tamales and that is exactly why when anyone mentions the word tamale, I will go straight to my favorite place and grab some. One food I never tire of? Tamales without a doubt.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD responds to late cancellation amid winter weather

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD issued a statement Monday afternoon in response to a late morning decision to cancel classes amid a winter weather advisory: “This morning, ECISD leaders worked through the school district’s hazardous weather procedures and began the day with the intention of having school start on time.  Any time hazardous […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland ISD issues statement amid school closure

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD leaders also issued a statement Monday afternoon in response to early morning confusion regarding school closures.  “In preparation for the possibility of school closures due to inclement weather, Midland ISD evaluates road conditions early in the morning and consults with the National Weather Service. At the time of this morning’s […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy