WLWT 5
Deputies: Man in critical condition after being shot by officer responding to burglary call
WYOMING, Ohio — Arthur Tucker's nephew, Joe Frasure Jr., is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after two Wyoming police officers fired shots at the minivan Frasure was driving overnight Monday. "He was in his van, and he pulled out right here and got shot. Right here," Tucker...
Fox 19
Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
Fox 19
Large police response to Wyoming shooting
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Wyoming early Monday, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. Multiple law enforcement including Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with Durrell Avenue closed at Burns Avenue. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. A...
WLWT 5
Family of man shot by police demands answers and release of body cam video
A man is on life support after an encounter with police left him shot in the head. The man’s family is demanding answers and calling for the officer’s body cam video to be released. The family of Joe Frasure Jr. says he was hit multiple times when officers...
WLWT 5
Family holds vigil for man shot by police during 911 response
Family members and friends of Joe Frasure Jr. gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil on Durrell Avenue. Frasure Jr. was shot by police early Monday morning, shortly before 1 a.m. He is in critical condition at UC Medical Center. Family members tell WLWT the 28-year-old is on life support...
WHIZ
Man sentenced to 56 years in 2020 Ohio shootout with police
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in a shootout that wounded a police officer and also wounded him 2 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to 56 years in prison. A Warren County judge told Christopher Hubbard, 38, of Somerville last week that he hasn’t taken any responsibility for shooting at officers in August 2020, The Journal-News reported.
2 arrested after disorderly conduct toward officers, employees at Dayton Mall
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly acting disorderly toward mall employees and police at the Dayton Mall Saturday. Miami Township Police Department was called to the Dayton Mall to reports of two women cursing and acting disorderly toward employees. The women were identified by...
WLWT 5
Lakota school bus crashes with just under 50 students onboard; minor injuries reported
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — On Monday, crews to a crash involving a Lakota school bus with just under 50 students on board. According to officials, the bus was traveling in the 5300 block of Lesourdsville West Chester Road in Liberty Township when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
28-year-old killed in Saturday evening North Fairmount shooting
Around 5:20 p.m. Saturday evening, police responded to the 1600 block of Pulte Street in North Fairmount where they found 28-year-old Caleb Simpson fatally shot.
WKRC
Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount
NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a robbery at gunpoint in OTR
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a woman robbed at gunpoint in the 1400 block of Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine. Her car was reportedly stolen. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Two teens injured after shooting in Bond Hill
Two teens are injured after a late night shooting in Bond Hill. It happened around 11 p.m. Friday on Portman Avenue near Reading Road. Cincinnati police say a 17-year-old was shot in the neck and torso. A 15-year-old was grazed in the torso. Officials say both victims were taken to...
Fox 19
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Friday
BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson returned to court Friday morning. Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown, faces felony charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Police have maintained Bumpass was the last person...
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Dayton
DAYTON — One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton late Sunday night. Police were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of Home Avenue just before 11:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup. While...
Fox 19
Middletown bank robbery suspect under arrest, police say
MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - A man suspected of robbing a bank in Middletown was arrested Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Middletown Division of Police. Police say Morgan Steinle, 27, of Middletown, was taken into custody in connection with the robbery at Lebanon Citizens National Bank on Marie Drive on Tuesday.
Fox 19
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman who went missing Saturday after taking a walk in the City of Wyoming has been found, according to Cincinnati police. Police say Kimberly Goddard, 62, was initially missing from the 200 block of Seymour Avenue around 2:30 p.m. It is unclear where she was found or...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a shooting in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting in the 9700 block of Dunraven Drive in Colerain Township. Possible serious injuries. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Fuel leak reported at Harrison Avenue and East Miami River Road in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. Police have cleared the scene. Harrison Road is open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a reported fuel leak in Colerain Township, Monday afternoon. A fuel spill was reported on Harrison Road near East Miami River Road. The first department is...
Deputies seek person of interest’s ID in connection to auto theft
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a person of interest involved in a vehicle theft. A black Chevrolet HHR with black wheels was stolen from the Discount Fashion Warehouse parking lot at 1402 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Township January 13.
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Comments / 4