Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Large police response to Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Wyoming early Monday, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. Multiple law enforcement including Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with Durrell Avenue closed at Burns Avenue. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. A...
WYOMING, OH
WLWT 5

Family holds vigil for man shot by police during 911 response

Family members and friends of Joe Frasure Jr. gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil on Durrell Avenue. Frasure Jr. was shot by police early Monday morning, shortly before 1 a.m. He is in critical condition at UC Medical Center. Family members tell WLWT the 28-year-old is on life support...
WYOMING, OH
WHIZ

Man sentenced to 56 years in 2020 Ohio shootout with police

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in a shootout that wounded a police officer and also wounded him 2 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to 56 years in prison. A Warren County judge told Christopher Hubbard, 38, of Somerville last week that he hasn’t taken any responsibility for shooting at officers in August 2020, The Journal-News reported.
SOMERVILLE, OH
WKRC

Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount

NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Two teens injured after shooting in Bond Hill

Two teens are injured after a late night shooting in Bond Hill. It happened around 11 p.m. Friday on Portman Avenue near Reading Road. Cincinnati police say a 17-year-old was shot in the neck and torso. A 15-year-old was grazed in the torso. Officials say both victims were taken to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man taken to hospital after being shot in Dayton

DAYTON — One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton late Sunday night. Police were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of Home Avenue just before 11:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup. While...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Middletown bank robbery suspect under arrest, police say

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - A man suspected of robbing a bank in Middletown was arrested Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Middletown Division of Police. Police say Morgan Steinle, 27, of Middletown, was taken into custody in connection with the robbery at Lebanon Citizens National Bank on Marie Drive on Tuesday.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman who went missing Saturday after taking a walk in the City of Wyoming has been found, according to Cincinnati police. Police say Kimberly Goddard, 62, was initially missing from the 200 block of Seymour Avenue around 2:30 p.m. It is unclear where she was found or...
WYOMING, OH
WLWT 5

A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
HAMILTON, OH

