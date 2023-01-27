Read full article on original website
VanGo bus service in Knox County expands
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley hospital is expanding transportation opportunities for patients. Good Samaritan Hospital has partnered with VanGo to offer extended hours. VanGo offers reliable and accessible bus rides for people in Knox County. Thanks to the partnership, VanGo will be able to serve people for...
Terre Haute's upcoming casino gets a new name
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of Terre Haute's new casino is changing. Monday, Churchill Downs announced it would be dropping the word "queen" from the name "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort." It will now be called "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." The logo will still feature...
Local beekeeping clubs hosts beekeeping 101 forum
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local organizations held a forum about beekeeping. The Clay County Beekeepers Club and The Wabash Valley Bee Club hosted Beekeeping 101. People could come out to learn what it takes to be a beekeeper. They discussed the different tools, techniques, and processes for successful beekeeping....
Local hospital picks up mental health grant
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital was awarded money to improve its mental and behavioral health training for physicians. The HRSA's Federal Bureau of Health workforce is giving Union Hospital $2.25 million of grant money to make it possible. Currently, physicians are trained to prevent, ID, diagnose, treat...
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
Vermillion County teacher recognized nationally
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County teacher is getting recognition on a national scale. On Monday, Amber Pitts was awarded Teacher of the Year by Project Lead the Way. Pitts teaches science, technology, engineering and math to k through 5 students. She is among 40,000 teachers across the...
Martinsville, Indiana fire destroys residence Sunday night as crews lack water
A lack of available water stymied firefighters after a report of a residence fire in the 3000 block of Lower Patton Road in Martinsville, Sunday, January 29, 2023. The fire was extinguished after two hours. Here is the text of a post from the City of Martinsville Fire Department’s Facebook...
ISU alumni got to enjoy a new Sycamore inspired drink
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some ISU alumni had the chance to come together for a pregame celebration today. The Terre Haute Brewing Company provided drinks and fellowship for the alumni before the Sycamores basketball game. Alumni could try out the new Sycamore Crossroads Cream Ale. Indiana State is the...
Tools stolen in Sullivan County
The Sheriff in Sullivan County is looking for a thief. Sheriff Jason Bobbitt reports that several tools have been taken from a Sullivan Housing Authority maintenance truck. A blue Toyota Camry was seen driving from the east and turning into an alley behind the Court Plaza Housing Unit in Sullivan.
Terre Haute Church hosts first free breakfast of 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– St. Benedict’s Catholic Church hosted dozens of people Saturday Morning as a part of their first free breakfast event of 2023. The church holds the event the 4th Saturday of every month. Linda Gorrell, who helps organize the event, said a community has grown over time as they’ve continued to host. […]
Terre Haute Humane Society is providing warmth for community cats during the cold winter months
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - To help protect community cats during the cold winter months, the Terre Haute Humane Society is giving away hand-made boxes so cats can be warm. The Terre Haute Humane Society has stacks of styrofoam boxes filled with straw. A hole is cut so cats can fit into these boxes to stay warm if temperatures drop.
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
Terre Haute residents react to Tyre Nichols’ footage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was an emotional weekend for Terry Ward. As he watched coverage following the release of bodycam footage showing the incident that led to Tyre Nichols death– and five Memphis police officers being charged with second-degree murder– he was nearly brought to tears. “I am so sorry for the young man’s […]
VCSC Board of Trustees selects Indiana School Board Assoc. to lead superintendent search
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Vigo County, the search for a new superintendent continues. On Monday, a major step was taken in the process. The Board of Trustees selected the Indiana School Board Association to help lead the search after a 6 to 1 vote. This decision comes after...
Police searching for a truck stolen over the weekend
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police in Sullivan County are asking for the public’s help finding a truck that was stolen from a Shelburn business over the weekend. It was taken Saturday morning from the Sunoco Station in Shelburn, sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to a post on the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Indiana State University hosts racial injustice art exhibition
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University held a new immersive art exhibit at the Fine Arts Building on Friday. The art gallery is titled Public Blackness. Artists and directors are using this space to spark more conversation and healing for racial injustice in our country. The main piece...
Brazil medical primary care provider to close
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents who utilize Ascension St. Vincent’s primary care office in Brazil will need to find a new doctor soon after the company announced the location was among a number being closed down. In a statement, the company says that the global COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the decision to close […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
7 injured including 5 children in I-70 Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Missouri man was left with life-threatening injuries and six others were injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred Monday at approximately 8:55 a.m. on Interstate 70 westbound at mile marker 149 near the exit ramp for a rest […]
Gasbuddy says lowest price for gas in Indiana is $2.84 per gallon
WARSAW — The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Sullivan, where you can fill up for $2.84 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com. The average price of gas across the state is $3.34 per gallon, which is below the national average of $3.49. The lowest prices in...
