Obituary: Nancy Eberhardt Sisson
Nancy Eberhardt Sisson of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, formerly of Montclair, died on Jan. 8, 2023. She was 83. Mrs. Sisson was born in Montclair to Robert and Alice Eberhardt. She graduated from Montclair High School and Wells College in Aurora, New York. After graduating, she worked for Women’s Day magazine...
Obituary: Jackson Lightfoot Whitsett
Jackson Lightfoot Whitsett of Charlottesville, Virginia, formerly of Montclair, a competitive cheerleading coach, dancer and choreographer, died on Jan. 17, 2023. He was 27. Mr. Whitsett was born in 1995 in Livingston. He attended Glenfield Middle School, where he founded the first middle school Gay/Straight Alliance, now known as the Gender and Sexuality Alliance.
Obituary: Richard Lombardi Sr.
Richard Lombardi Sr., a lifelong resident of Montclair and longtime co-owner of an asphalt and paving business in town, died suddenly on Jan. 6, 2023. He was 79. Mr. Lombardi, who was born in Montclair, graduated from Montclair High School in 1962. He worked for his father and was eventually...
Montclair’s Gabrielle Rossi helps young girls get it in gear
Gabrielle Rossi seems to be constantly in motion. She’s the executive director of Girls in Gear, a nonprofit that teaches young girls skills through learning how to bike ride. She is the founder of the Dream Project, a cycling and service organization for college students who commit to cross-country...
Our Lady of Mount Carmel members give their church a financial boost
So said Elsa Napolitano, a parishioner for more than 40 years, about Our Lady Mount Carmel Oratory earlier this month during the Community Outreach Program’s welcoming brunch after Mass. At the brunch members of the oratory’s Community Outreach Program, alongside representatives from the St. Sebastian, St. Vito and St....
Fire chief asks Montclair council for 13 more firefighters
Citing a need to boost the Montclair Fire Department’s ranks to pre-pandemic numbers, Chief John Herrmann came before the Township Council on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, with a request to increase the department’s budget by more than 17 percent. The chief’s call for the hiring of 13 additional...
Montclair’s Jeh Johnson honored with official portrait
WASHINGTON – Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas hosted the official portrait unveiling ceremony in honor of former secretary Jeh Charles Johnson on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Johnson, a Montclair resident, served as the nation’s fourth secretary of Homeland Security from December 2013 to January 2017. During the...
Immaculate Conception basketball squads move on easily in Essex County tournaments
The Immaculate Conception boys and girls basketball teams took care of business in the Essex County tournaments at home in Montclair on Saturday. In the home doubleheader, the fourth-seeded Lions boys hoops team pulled away in the second half to 13th-seeded West Side, 89-65. Immaculate Conception boys upped their mark to 11-8.
34th annual MLK Scholarship fund breakfast ‘like a homecoming’
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund, which raises money for college-bound seniors at Montclair High School, held its 34th annual breakfast on Jan. 16 at the George Inness Annex. Representatives from township government, organizations, the school board, the Montclair Police Department and the Fire Department were all present...
In new allegations, Montclair’s CFO says mayor retaliated against her
The discrimination lawsuit against Montclair and Township Manager Timothy Stafford brought by the township’s chief financial officer, Padmaja Rao, added a new layer this week with the CFO accusing Mayor Sean Spiller of retaliation. Spiller sought to create a dossier on her performance, an amendment to the suit says,...
Planning Board: Lackawanna project inconsistent with Montclair’s master plan
The tortuous path toward the redevelopment of Lackawanna Plaza that has gone on for years and drawn the passions of competing visions across Montclair seems to have reached a new tipping point. Finding that the draft of a plan to remake the plaza is inconsistent with the township’s master plan,...
ABOUT
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.https://www.montclairlocal.news/
