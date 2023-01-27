ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Obituary: Nancy Eberhardt Sisson

Nancy Eberhardt Sisson of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, formerly of Montclair, died on Jan. 8, 2023. She was 83. Mrs. Sisson was born in Montclair to Robert and Alice Eberhardt. She graduated from Montclair High School and Wells College in Aurora, New York. After graduating, she worked for Women’s Day magazine...
Obituary: Jackson Lightfoot Whitsett

Jackson Lightfoot Whitsett of Charlottesville, Virginia, formerly of Montclair, a competitive cheerleading coach, dancer and choreographer, died on Jan. 17, 2023. He was 27. Mr. Whitsett was born in 1995 in Livingston. He attended Glenfield Middle School, where he founded the first middle school Gay/Straight Alliance, now known as the Gender and Sexuality Alliance.
Obituary: Richard Lombardi Sr.

Richard Lombardi Sr., a lifelong resident of Montclair and longtime co-owner of an asphalt and paving business in town, died suddenly on Jan. 6, 2023. He was 79. Mr. Lombardi, who was born in Montclair, graduated from Montclair High School in 1962. He worked for his father and was eventually...
Montclair’s Jeh Johnson honored with official portrait

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas hosted the official portrait unveiling ceremony in honor of former secretary Jeh Charles Johnson on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Johnson, a Montclair resident, served as the nation’s fourth secretary of Homeland Security from December 2013 to January 2017. During the...
We want to hear from you

The Montclair Local is conducting a Reader Survey. We are interested in hearing how readers access our content and what thoughts they have about it. Do you read our print edition or are you more apt to read our articles on our website? Do you use our mobile app? These are just a few of the questions for which we are seeking answers.
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

