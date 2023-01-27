Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Advocating for GA children in foster care
The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent in the last four years. INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear. Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022. Updated: 9 hours ago. Susana Morales’s cell phone...
Over 20 practicing nurses in Georgia are working with fake diplomas, Feds say
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — WSB consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
Georgia Residents Get Snap-Happy at the Gym: Study Finds Love for Selfies and Squats
A new study on the selfie habits of Americans has revealed that Georgia residents are one of the biggest gym selfie-takers in the nation. With an average of 1.71 selfies per week — 11th in the country, — Georgians can’t help but show off their gains. According...
Greater Beallwood Baptist Pastor Adrian Chester serves as Chaplain of the Day in Georgia House
ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives. Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat. He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two-time candidate for Georgia governor and New York Times best-selling author Stacey Abrams had a large audience Monday morning as she read aloud her newest children’s book. Roughly 1,300 Clayton County public school students cheered and held up signs as the well-known Democrat...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Organization advocating for children in GA foster care makes state-wide expansion
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An organization that advocates for children in foster care is in every county in the state of Georgia except one and that is about to change. The organization trains courtroom advocates- who partner with children in foster care as they walk through the legal process.
WMAZ
Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence seen in Tyre Nichols case
As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia.
Former Georgia lawmaker pens book about his trip to Heaven during cancer surgery
One man’s battle with stage 4 cancer resulted in a visit to heaven during a 16-hour surgery to remove tumors from his internal organs. In the autobiographical “16 Hours in Heaven,” by Bill Hembree, he shares his experience fighting stage 4 cancer and how he visited heaven during surgery.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parents of sons killed by police take their fight to the Georgia State Capitol
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They all have one thing in common, their sons were killed by metro Atlanta police officers. A group of about a dozen parents rallied inside the state capitol on Monday. The consistent message from grieving loved ones is that the people who’ve been killed,...
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
ATLANTA — Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia: Use of SUV in fatal crash wasn't authorized
School officials say the use of the SUV involved in an accident that killed a Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member two weeks ago was not authorized. The university’s athletic association told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the vehicle was to be used only for recruiting activities and that personal use was “strictly prohibited.”
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $572 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, there was a six-figure winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15. The Power Play was 4x. With no $572 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $613 million for Monday's...
Georgia foster care officials blame ‘hoteling’ problem on health care shortfalls
ATLANTA — A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.
Mental Health Day at Georgia Capitol to focus on rural mental health
ATLANTA — Mental Health Day at the Georgia State Capitol will be held from 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday to raise awareness of mental health issues and allow mental health advocates to share their insights with lawmakers. The occasion is an opportunity to increase awareness about mental health and health services,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
FOX Carolina
2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult
Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples diets. How one local dairy farm continues to serve its customers throughout the years. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing" rural roads. Fox Carolina’s Arthur Mondale explains where improvements are scheduled to happen next.
‘It’s just unfair’: Family of girl who overdosed reacts to one of the largest-ever indictments in GA
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted 76 people in Georgia in what officials are describing as one of the largest-ever indictments in the state. “Operation Ghost Busted’ is one of the state’s largest-ever drug trafficking indictments. The investigation has linked 3 overdose deaths...
This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Here's where you can find it.
