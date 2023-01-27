ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

atlantanewsfirst.com

Advocating for GA children in foster care

The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent in the last four years. Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022. Susana Morales's cell phone...
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia: Use of SUV in fatal crash wasn't authorized

School officials say the use of the SUV involved in an accident that killed a Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member two weeks ago was not authorized. The university’s athletic association told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the vehicle was to be used only for recruiting activities and that personal use was “strictly prohibited.”
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia foster care officials blame ‘hoteling’ problem on health care shortfalls

ATLANTA — A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.
atlantanewsfirst.com

String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
FOX Carolina

2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult

Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples diets. How one local dairy farm continues to serve its customers throughout the years. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing" rural roads. Fox Carolina’s Arthur Mondale explains where improvements are scheduled to happen next.
