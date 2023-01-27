Elmira grad Amarionah Dixon earns ninth double-double for Tompkins Cortland CC

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grad Amarionah Dixon continues to impress for Tompkins Cortland CC with another double-double performance on the court.

(Photo Courtesy: tcpanthers.com)

The Tompkins Cortland CC Panthers earned a 68-62 win over SUNY Broome Community College on Thursday. One of the players leading the second half charge for the Panthers was 2022 Elmira grad Amarionah Dixon. Dixon scored 21 points and added 13 rebounds and was the second leading scorer on the night behind sophomore Karissa Wilbur’s 24 points.

The high scoring night for Dixon accounts for her ninth double-double of the season. The freshman hybrid player is fresh off of a 25 point, 26 rebound night on Sunday, which tied a Panthers record.

Dixon is now averaging a double-double (17.1 PPG, 14.7 REB/G) as the Panthers head for their final five games of the regular season.

Dixon and Tompkins Cortland CC will head to Mohawk Valley Community College on Saturday, January 28th, looking to improve on their 7-7 record.

