Coral Springs, FL

TheDailyBeast

One-Hour-Old Baby Girl Found Abandoned in Florida: Cops

A newborn girl still attached to a placenta was found wrapped in a blanket outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responding to a call about a baby crying found the child at the site in Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature in the area was reported to be in the low 50s, or 11 degrees Celsius. The newborn, who was estimated to be around an hour old, was taken to a hospital, where she was reported as stable and healthy. “It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did, before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she’s a strong little girl, and it looks like she’s doing great.” Unsuccessful attempts were made to locate the mother using a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound.Read it at Associated Press
MULBERRY, FL
msn.com

Woman gives birth to 16-pound baby boy

A woman in Brazil is recovering after welcoming a 16-pound baby boy earlier this month. Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, gave birth to son Angerson on Jan. 18 at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Amazonas State, according to Spanish newspaper El Globo. The infant, who measured 2 feet long, was delivered via C-section.
The Independent

Girl has healthy leg amputated after hospital ‘ignored her cries for 10 hours’

The family of a 12-year-old girl in Albuquerque has filed a lawsuit against a hospital that allegedly kept her waiting 10 hours for surgery, resulting in doctors having to amputate one of her legs.Stephanie Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while she was at school on 14 October, reported Albuquerque-based news channel KRQUE.“I get a call from the school, saying there was an incident, and rescue was on the way, and that’s all they told me, so I rushed to the school,” Ms Sedillo told the outlet. The child was taken to Albuquerque’s Presbyterian...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Father used last moments to save his daughters by popping trunk as car sunk in icy lake

A father in Michigan died while saving his daughters after he accidentally drove into a freezing lake, police said.Jon Paul Dowler, 52, died on early Sunday morning. He was reportedly driving late at night near Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County when he became lost and began driving a dark and narrow road that leads directly into the lake, MLive reports, citing police.Mr Dowler’s 8 and 10-year-old daughters were also in the car at the time of the incident.The father reportedly drove into the lake on accident, then as the front of the car was beginning to sink, triggered a release...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fatim Hemraj

In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?

17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Maya Devi

Man learns 'his son' is 'his uncle' after catching girlfriend's affair with grandfather

A man finds out that his son is actually his uncle after realizing that his girlfriend was being intimate with his own grandfather. Samir Simpson-Bey, a TikTok user, shared a video on social media where he mentioned that he couldn’t believe the fact that he anticipated more from a man. He found that his son was really his uncle. His grandfather was having an affair with his girlfriend the whole time they were together.
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

