A newborn girl still attached to a placenta was found wrapped in a blanket outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responding to a call about a baby crying found the child at the site in Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature in the area was reported to be in the low 50s, or 11 degrees Celsius. The newborn, who was estimated to be around an hour old, was taken to a hospital, where she was reported as stable and healthy. “It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did, before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she’s a strong little girl, and it looks like she’s doing great.” Unsuccessful attempts were made to locate the mother using a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound.Read it at Associated Press

MULBERRY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO