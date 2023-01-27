16-year-old accused of waving gun at students causes Kennewick High lock-down

Kennewick police arrested a 16 year old for allegedly pointing a handgun toward a group of teens near Lampson Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The incident caused Kennewick High School to go into a temporary lock-down while police searched for the gunman.

Police were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to reports that a car passenger had pointed a gun toward a group of teens walking on a sidewalk. The car left the area heading north on Garfield Street.

Officers found the car in the 1100 block of West 7th Avenue and arrested two teenage boys. A gun was found in the car.

The teen accused of waving the gun was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center in Kennewick on suspicion of aiming a dangerous weapon.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you were a witness, call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-585-4208.