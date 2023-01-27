ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

16-year-old accused of waving gun at students causes Kennewick High lock-down

By Eric Rosane
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

Kennewick police arrested a 16 year old for allegedly pointing a handgun toward a group of teens near Lampson Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The incident caused Kennewick High School to go into a temporary lock-down while police searched for the gunman.

Police were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to reports that a car passenger had pointed a gun toward a group of teens walking on a sidewalk. The car left the area heading north on Garfield Street.

Officers found the car in the 1100 block of West 7th Avenue and arrested two teenage boys. A gun was found in the car.

The teen accused of waving the gun was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center in Kennewick on suspicion of aiming a dangerous weapon.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you were a witness, call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-585-4208.

Comments / 5

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

A woman is arrested in homicide investigation

RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Multiple new duplexes burglarized

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police are looking for whoever broke into four newly-constructed duplexes last week on the 2300 block of Herbert Place, which is off Reser Road near Walla Walla High School. No one lives in the duplexes. They are currently vacant, and nearing completion. Police said...
WALLA WALLA, WA
KIMA TV

Police: Woman escapes from man in Sunnyside after he kidnapped, raped, and beat her

MABTON, Wash. -- A woman is safe today after police say she escaped from a man in Sunnyside who had kidnapped her, raped her, and held her captive for nearly 20 hours. Police say the woman was at Feezell Park in Mabton on Sunday when 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez Montoya put his hand through her passenger side window and unlocked the car door.
MABTON, WA
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima St. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Street in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: One dead, two injured and suspect on the loose following Richland shooting

The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington State Troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
PENDLETON, OR
yaktrinews.com

Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.

BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
111
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy