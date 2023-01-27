ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney

Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
HelloGiggles

Fans Are Speculating That Britney Spears May Be a Victim of Parental Alienation

Britney Spears has been free of her conservatorship (which lasted around 13 years) since November of 2021, but that doesn’t necessarily mean her life has been any easier. The star’s mental health is constantly in question, which has been cited as a potential reason to withhold her from the children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
Vibe

Eddie Murphy Recalls Being Snowed In For Two Weeks With Rick James

During Eddie Murphy’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the You People star reflected on his iconic friendship — and that one time he got snowed in — with Rick James. “I went up there to record ‘Party All The Time,’” Murphy, 61, explained. “It was maybe the most fun I ever had. I was supposed to go for one weekend, and we got snowed in Buffalo—sometimes it has five feet of snow—and I was stuck in Rick James’ house for two weeks, and it was one of my fondest memories.”More from VIBE.comKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With...
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
Inside Nova

Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he hid from celebrities

Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he would hide from celebrities. The 61-year-old comic was a long-time friend of Michael’s and rose to fame doing impressions of the singer on ‘Saturday Night Live’, but the King of Pop was nowhere near as outgoing as the actor and Eddie said he got so overwhelmed with nerves at a movie night in the home of Rat Pack star Sammy Davis Jr he hid behind a door.
Herbie J Pilato

Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79

According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
People

Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen Hugging in L.A. Following Harry Styles Split

"The break has been difficult for Olivia," a source previously told PEOPLE of Wilde and Harry Styles' breakup in November, two years after she and Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement Olivia Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis appear to be keeping it friendly. After PEOPLE confirmed her split from Harry Styles in November, the actress and filmmaker, 38, was spotted Friday in Los Angeles, sharing a hug with the Ted Lasso star, 47, with whom she shares son Otis Alexander, 8½, and 6-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine. A source told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Ryan Reynolds and Daughter James Have Rare Public Outing Together at Wrexham Match

Ryan Reynolds got in some father-daughter time over the weekend. On Sunday, the 46-year-old Deadpool actor was in the stands in Wrexham, Wales, cheering on the Wrexham soccer club, which he co-owns, as they played against Sheffield United. His and wife Blake Lively's 8-year-old daughter, James, was spotted alongside her famous dad at the match.
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy