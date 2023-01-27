ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Forbidden Welcomes Emmy Lan To The Forbidden Synthesis Factory Team

New year, new team, new bike. Join Forbidden Synthesis teammates Magnus Manson and Rhys Verner as they welcome Emmy to the team with some chilly local shake-down laps. We're pleased to officially welcome Emmy Lan to the Forbidden Family. Hailing from our home turf, Vancouver Island's Comox Valley, signing Emmy feels like a homecoming. We're excited to help Emmy build on her spectacular 2022 EWS U21 series-winning season.
Video: Sullivan Reed Enjoys Empty North Shores Trails in 'An Ode to Winter Riding'

Winter riding can be temperamental, you never know what the conditions will be like and in this case they were wet and wild. Cold and rainy weather lends itself to classic north shore riding and riding wooden features in the wet is the best way to get an adrenaline kick to keep your blood pumping.

