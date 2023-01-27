“This blue rabbit is designed to be horrific, like a demon possessed.”. Acclaimed Chinese contemporary artist Huang Yongyu was tapped to create two new stamp artworks for China Post’s celebration of the Lunar New Year. Yongyu, 99, is one of the nation’s most revered living artists and had created postal artwork several times before, most notably for the 1980 Year of the Monkey stamp — which garnered nearly $300,000 USD when it sold at auction in 2017. This year’s stamps have come with mixed reviews, however, as many in the online community are labelling the artwork “evil” and “scary” looking.

15 HOURS AGO