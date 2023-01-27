Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
China to Present Its First Major Retrospective Exhibition on Street Art and Graffiti
The show will be curated by Jeffrey Deitch in collaboration with the K11 Art Foundation. China will be getting its first major retrospective exhibition on the history of graffiti and street art this March. Curated by Jeffrey Deitch and supported by the K11 Art Foundation, the show will coincide with Art Basel Hong Kong and feature over 100 works from 30 artists, including Fab 5 Freddy, FUTURA and Jean-Michel Basquiat, to Barry McGee, Mister Cartoon, KAWS and AIKO.
hypebeast.com
Schiaparelli's Animal Heads Caused a Ruckus and Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama Campaign Continued in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion was much talked about. Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli showed a series of manmade, severed animal heads on couture dresses, which spurred an internet uproar about whether or not the designs were promoting animal hunting. Meanwhile, continued its marketing campaign for its latest Yayoi Kusama collaboration, and LOEWE revealed its new Howl’s Moving Castle collection. In streetwear, Palace dropped off its highly anticipated Spring 2023 lookbook; and in sportswear, Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand unveiled an all-new fourth kit for the 2022/23 football season.
hypebeast.com
London's Design Museum to Stage Major Exhibition with Ai Weiwei
The Design Museum in London is set to host a vast exhibition with Ai Weiwei, marking the first time that the artist’s work has been explored through the lens of design and architecture. Opening in April, the show – “Ai Weiwei: Making Sense” – will include brand-new works, displays...
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at Jahan Loh’s Doraemon Sofubi Toys
Created exclusively for ‘The Doraemon Exhibition’ in Singapore. Miniature sofubi toy versions of Jahan Loh’s “My Journey with Doraemon” sculpture are now available for sale at The Doraemon Exhibition gift store. The original sculpture was produced as part of the “Create Your Own Original Doraemon”...
hypebeast.com
Kiko Kostadinov Teases Heaven by Marc Jacobs Collaboration
London-based designer Kiko Kostadinov has officially unveiled his next collaboration, teasing co-branded logos based on Heaven by Marc Jacobs‘ signature double-headed bear motif. Launched in 2020, Heaven was founded as a ” gateway into the sprawling and enigmatic omniverse of Marc Jacobs subversion,” drawing upon the emotions of teenage...
hypebeast.com
Thibo Reveals New Dior B33 in Winter Colors
Despite it being early on in the year, has made quite an impression already. From its Fall/Winter 2023 show in Paris to announcing BTS’ Jimin as the brand’s official global ambassador, Dior is evidently stepping up its game in all facets. Recently, Dior’s footwear designer, Thibo Denis also gave a closer look at the luxury house’s innovative 3D-printed FW23 Derbys.
hypebeast.com
Chinese Artist Huang Yongyu’s Year of the Rabbit Stamps Are Being Labelled “Scary”
“This blue rabbit is designed to be horrific, like a demon possessed.”. Acclaimed Chinese contemporary artist Huang Yongyu was tapped to create two new stamp artworks for China Post’s celebration of the Lunar New Year. Yongyu, 99, is one of the nation’s most revered living artists and had created postal artwork several times before, most notably for the 1980 Year of the Monkey stamp — which garnered nearly $300,000 USD when it sold at auction in 2017. This year’s stamps have come with mixed reviews, however, as many in the online community are labelling the artwork “evil” and “scary” looking.
hypebeast.com
Kering Appoints Sabato De Sarno as New Gucci Creative Director
Has officially announced its new creative director for Gucci, naming Sabato De Sarno, to lead the Italian luxury house. The decision comes a little over two months after Alessandro Michele made his official exit at Gucci. With many years of experience working at various luxury houses, De Sarno has been...
hypebeast.com
Esteban Tamayo Wants To Take Mexican Fashion to the World Stage
Esteban Tamayo is the creative mind behind Tiempos, an up-and-coming Mexican fashion brand that has caught the attention of celebrities from the likes of Bella Hadid to Jhay Cortez. Despite only launching Tiempos a few years ago, Esteban’s ties with fashion began almost a decade ago. With a background in...
hypebeast.com
Mark Nguyen and the Dr. Martens 1461 for Hypebeast's Sole Mates
Mark Nguyen — better known to his Instagram followers as marklashark — expresses himself through various mediums within fashion design and content. He helms a duo of ascending streetwear labels titled Maybe Tomorrow and Open Bar Funeral, the former of which has become a cult favorite for its extensive range of cozy saftey-pinned beanies. He’s also a seasoned photographer with an impressive portfolio that includes shooting for Justin Timberlake and Diddy.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Dresses Its 574 in Gray
New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio (TDS) has pioneered new collaborations and elevated models with its various footwear releases over the years. Kicking off its releases for 2023, the TDS 574 — which originally launched in 2018 — makes its return in a gray “2040” colorway.
hypebeast.com
C.P. Company Unveils Its Technically-Focused "Metropolis Series" Collection for SS23
Following the presentation of its “Ba-Tic” collection as well as a high-profile collaboration with British streetwear champs, Palace, C.P. Company has now unveiled an all-new Spring/Summer 2023 collection: a revitalized edition of its historical Urban Protection range, the “Metropolis Series.”. The collection as a whole takes inspiration...
hypebeast.com
Closer Look at the Junya Watanabe MAN x Oakley Factory Team Flesh Footwear
After they were unveiled at the Junya Watanabe MAN FW23 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, we now get a closer look at the Junya Watanabe MAN x Oakley Factory Team footwear via Kyle Ng and Elia Fornari from Brain Dead. Oakley Factory Team innovation lab is a joint venture...
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 Collab
Since coming onto the scene in 2017, Clint419’s Corteiz label has made collaborative projects and an important component of its brand as it has linked with the likes of UK rap artists Central Cee and Meekz for joint projects as well as Soho Yacht Club and Motherlan. And now the London-based imprint is embarking on arguably its biggest collaborative endeavor to-date: an Air Max 95 team-up with.
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co and Nike Announce Air Force 1 Low Collaboration
Has taken to Instagram to officially tease its forthcoming Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration. Last week, an early set of blurry leaked images of the actual shoes surfaced onto our radar, but the sportswear company has now confirmed the joint project with a preview of the team-up’s shoe box that is fittingly done up with a Tiffany blue paint job along with an angelic Swoosh logo that rests in the middle of the lid.
