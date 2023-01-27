Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Winter weather conditions close SR160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump
Snow flurries are reported in the southeast valley in neighborhoods near the base of Black Mountain and also around College Drive and U.S. 95.
Health district investigates after numerous elementary students reported ill
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several Las Vegas elementary students went home sick last week due to an illness, the Clark County School District confirmed Monday. Numerous students at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary school were throwing up and sent home, according to a source close to the school. This source added that roughly 130 students were […]
Fox5 KVVU
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed due to snow
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snow in the region has forced Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive to close for Monday. Cold temperatures and precipitation have made a mess of morning commutes. A total of 2 to 5″ of snow is expected for elevations above 5000′.
Don’t bet against snow in Las Vegas
Over the 118 years Las Vegas has been around there have been dozens of times the desert has been blanketed in snow.
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude
A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
actionnewsnow.com
Las Plumas High School cheer team wins second national title
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Las Plumas High School cheer team took first place at Jamz Nationals in Las Vegas after a two day competition on Friday and Saturday. “These amazing athletes poured their heart and soul into this routine and their hard work paid off,” LPHS cheer coach, Tami Deal, said. “Our coaching staff is beyond proud of the hard work and dedication this team has shown all season.”
Las Vegas drivers react to I-15 freeway closure for Tropicana project
Saturday was the first full day of closures on the I-15 as the "Dropicana" project continues. 8 News Now spoke to Las Vegas drivers who are coping with change.
USDA-Certified Juice Bar Opens First Nevada Location in Las Vegas
Since June 2016, the company has awarded over 200 franchises in 33 states
Deadline for Clark County students to apply for over $5 million in scholarships approaching
The deadline for Clark County high school and college students to apply for over 900 scholarships is fast approaching.
ABC 15 News
Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, NV — Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than...
LVMPD creates special team to combat reckless driving, street racing
Some say street racing across the Las Vegas valley has gotten worse. In response, Metro police have created a special team called "Raid", which is specifically designed to catch reckless drivers.
Las Vegas medical supply store on verge of closing, in need of financial support
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After nearly 20 years of serving the Las Vegas community, a non-profit medical supply store may be on the verge of shutting down. Medtyme is located near Rancho and Jones and according to its founder, Rosalind Jamerson, it’s survived through donations and also through her own financial support. The medical supply […]
$7.50 bet turns into $18k win for Las Vegas local
Rampart Casino officials in Summerlin said that a local won $18,000 off of a $7.50 bet during one January weekend.
8newsnow.com
Crash on eastbound 215 between Decatur and I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vehicle is rolled over on its side in the eastbound 215 lanes between Decatur Boulevard and the I-15. The crash is blocking left lanes and causing delays for motorists. Drivers should be aware and take caution because valley roads are wet or damp due...
8newsnow.com
Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless encampments in Las Vegas neighborhood
Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and more people are complaining that encampments are now popping up in their neighborhoods. Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless …. Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and...
Fox5 KVVU
Vegas Inferno the first official E-Sports team to come to light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Esports or competitive gaming is huge, not only in Las Vegas, but around the world. From leagues to tournaments, proving yourself as a gamer in tough. In Las Vegas, we have an official esports team called the Vegas Inferno. “We take gamers and take people...
news3lv.com
Drive-thru salad chain debuts Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals can take healthy on the go with a new salad stop making its way to Las Vegas. Drive-thru salad chain, Salad and Go, opened its first location in Nevada on January 16. The one-stop shop provides a variety of healthy meals from salads to...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man deals with catalytic converter theft in the midst of financial heartache
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The ongoing rash of catalytic converter thefts in the valley has not only caused a lot of financial pain for many who can’t afford repairs but also emotional pain. “Very frustrating. I’ve been stressed out. I’ve sat at home and cried and there’s no...
news3lv.com
New Italian restaurant Azzura Cucina opening in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Azzura Cucina officially opens in Henderson this Wednesday!. ChefAlexandra Maddiera, owner Windom Kimsey and Walter Ciccone joined us to share all of the details.
jammin1057.com
That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger
There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
