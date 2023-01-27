Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Fatal crash being investigated in Elkhart county
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart. It was just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, when dispatch received a shooting with injuries call in the 700 block of Concord Ave. Elkhart Police Department officers dispatched...
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.31.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:44 p.m. Sunday - Justin M. Goebel, 48, of 743 W. Center St., Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 4:22 p.m. Sunday - Robert Lamont Roberson, 31, of 8138 W. CR...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
Times-Union Newspaper
Parrett Retires As A Firefighter After 24 Years With WWFT
After four years of volunteer service and about 20 years as a full-time firefighter, Fred Parrett decided to retire from the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory. Monday evening, a retirement party for Parrett, 53, was held at WWFT station No. 3 in his honor, with many of his friends, family and co-workers there to wish him well.
22 WSBT
Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
WNDU
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on U.S. 31 in St. Joseph County led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne woman and South Bend man for drug charges on Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Police say one of its troopers stopped a...
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies victim from southwest Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A fire broke out at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Sunday evening leaving one person dead. On Monday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) identified the victim as 57-year-old Diana Lynne Smith of Fort Wayne. The ACCO determined the cause of death to be smoke...
95.3 MNC
Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
abc57.com
Three arrested in Starke County marijuana growing operation, child taken from home
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested and a child was taken from a home after deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation inside the home, according to the Starke County Sheriff's Office. At 10:07 a.m. on Monday, deputies were called to a residence in the 6700 S. block of...
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lane James Anderson
Lane James Anderson, of Warsaw, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He passed away at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne at the age of 77. Lane was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Geneva, Ill., to Ken and Doris Jones Anderson. He lived in Muskegan, Mich., until moving to Warsaw in 1961 where he would reside for the rest of his life, except for a short time in Monterey, Calif., which would become his favorite place on Earth.
abc57.com
One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 10:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 9100 block South Fern Lane, Claypool. Joseph P. Watson reported damage to a vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 3900 block East...
WNDU
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the corner of Lincoln Way West and Brookfield Street. The building is home to CB Specialist who sells and repairs CB (citizens band) radios.
wkzo.com
One injured in two vehicle Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Cass County shortly after midnight Saturday morning, January 28. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 28-year-old woman from Elkhart Indiana was heading north on Calvin Center Road south of Calvin Hill Street when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.
abc57.com
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31, according to the Marshall County Police Department. At 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 after a man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31, reports said.
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police investigating after South Bend officer discharges weapon during shots fired response
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is leading an investigation involving a South Bend Police officer discharging his weapon during a shots fired response. At 11 p.m. on Sunday, the South Bend Police Department was called to the 1400 block of E. Donald St. for...
WANE-TV
I-469 reopens following car fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car fire closed a portion of I-469 Monday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that I-469 northbound lanes were closed between mile markers 7 and 8 due to a car fire. That’s in between the Bluffton Road and Winchester Road exits. INDOT...
Times-Union Newspaper
Honey Marlene Pruitt
Honey Marlene Pruitt, 73, died at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. She was born March 1, 1949, in Peru, Ind., to Phyllis June Eberly Books and Ervin Eli Books. She married Loren “Butch” Monroe Pruitt on May 8, 1967. Marlene’s life will be celebrated with a service...
Comments / 0