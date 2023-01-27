Read full article on original website
KXLY
Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man they say was armed and acting erratic at a Walmart in Spokane Valley. Deputies responded to reports of a man jumping on a vehicle and trying to light it on fire in the parking lot of the Walmart on East Broadway Avenue. Witnesses also originally said they saw the man armed with a handgun, but the Spokane County Sheriff's Office says it ended up being a torch.
KXLY
Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a person suspected of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash on East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley on Friday. SCSO says the crash happened on the 12800 block of East Sprague Avenue in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Sandpoint man arrested in connection to his father’s death
SANDPOINT, Idaho – A Sandpoint man has been charged with the murder of his father, according to police. In a release, the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) said 26-year-old Evan Owens was booked in the Kootenai County Jail and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court
Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
KXLY
Man killed in East Central Neighborhood on New Year's Eve identified
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed in the East Central Neighborhood on New Year's Eve. They say 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died from gunshot wounds to the chest. The medical examiner has classified the manner of Thomas' death as a homicide.
FOX 28 Spokane
Stevens County Sheriff’s deputies arrest homicide suspect
COLVILLE, Wash. – Stevens County Sheriff’s deputies along with US Border Patrol agents took suspect Ryan Van Pelt into custody around 4:45 on Jan. 28. Last Update: Jan. 28 at 4:55 p.m. The Colville Police Department (CPD) is searching for primary homicide suspect 35-year-old Ryan Van Pelt. The...
KXLY
Stevens County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol arrest Colville homicide suspect
COLVILLE, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office and members of US Border Patrol arrested a man suspected of homicide in Colville. Law enforcement was looking for a homicide suspect. The Steven's County Sheriff's Office says the Colville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning near Louis Perras Road in Colville.
bonnersferryherald.com
Son charged in father's death
A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
Medical Examiner identifies man killed in East Central shooting on New Year's Eve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the man killed in a shooting in the East Central Neighborhood on New Year's Eve. 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died from gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the medical examiner. Thomas's death was ruled a homicide.
FOX 28 Spokane
Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95
IDAHO. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department asking for assistance in locating vulnerable 18-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bryan Collins has been located and is safe, according to the Spokane Police Department. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance locating 18-year-old Bryan Collins. Bryan was last seen on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m. around 1000 W Chelan Ave. Bryan is Bryan is autistic...
Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death
SPOKANE, Wash.—An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
FOX 28 Spokane
Findings on deputy-involved storage unit shooting in north Spokane sent to prosecutor’s office
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office is set to make a decision on whether it believes a Spokane County sheriff’s deputy was legally justified in shooting and killing a suspect at a storage unit August of 2022. On Aug. 21, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO)...
FOX 28 Spokane
Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still...
Multiple people hospitalized after wreck on U.S. 95 North of Potlatch
POTLATCH - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash, southbound on US 95 near milepost 371, near the Latah and Benewah County line. A silver, 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound, in the left lane, on US 95 near milepost...
State Trooper hit in patrol car by passing motorist in Spokane
SPOKANE - On the evening on Saturday January 28th, a Washington State Trooper in his patrol vehicle was on the shoulder doing a traffic stop on I-90 near Maple when his vehicle was hit by a passing motorist. The passing motorist failed to yield to emergency lights and did not move over for the trooper, resulting in the crash.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor is representing Idaho student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger -- but she has ties to two victims' families.
KXLY
Two-car rollover crash at Sullivan near WB I-90 on ramp in Spokane Valley cleared
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A two-car rollover crash that was blocking Sullivan near the westbound I-90 on-ramp in Spokane Valley has now been cleared. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Subaru was heading south on Sullivan when a Dodge truck tried to enter the on-ramp. This led to the two vehicles crashing into each other in the intersection.
Spokane murder suspect admits to previous conviction involving murder weapon during testimony
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife took the stand to give his testimony on Thursday afternoon. Nathan Beal is facing a murder charge for the death of Andrew Bull, who was living on the streets of Spokane at the time of his death.
