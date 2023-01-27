ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Heights, CO

Woman accuses complex of inadequate security after man shoots into apartment

By Rob Harris
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BycvH_0kSsHZon00

A woman in Federal Heights says she feels lucky to be alive after a man fired several shots into her apartment Wednesday night. She is accusing her apartment complex of inadequate maintenance and security that's made her feel continuously unsafe.

Kayla Santana said her front door has not properly locked since June, and she has felt vulnerable since, culminating in the shooting Wednesday.

Santana says she had been talking to a man on Tinder, who came to her apartment Wednesday evening. After he left, she noticed money missing out of her bag, and sent him a text message to confront him about it. He then came back up to her front door, pulled out a gun and started firing, Santana said.

“He just started shooting, all that stuff. And I just didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I just basically laid on the floor because I didn’t know what else to do.”

Several bullets penetrated her door and wall, even hitting the hot water tank in an interior closet. Santana dropped to the floor as the shots began, crawled to her bedroom and called police. All the while, she hoped that her attacker wouldn’t try to open the front door, because she knew he could easily open it despite being locked.

Santana says she has been calling and writing management at the Tuscan Heights apartment complex since June, reporting the broken lock and deadbolt on her front door. She says she's found the door kicked in and belongings missing on prior occasions, and attempted to fix the lock with a friend’s help after her requests for service went unanswered.

“I’ve been telling them to fix the door. I’ve messaged them on the online portal. I went to the front office. They said they were going to do it. They haven’t done it. They never fixed it at all,” Santana said. “They don’t do nothing. Like literally, other people’s stuff gets robbed up here.”

Calls from Denver7 to both the Tuscan Heights office and to corporate owner Greystar’s Denver office went unanswered, as did an email to Greystar’s corporate media relations team.

The Federal Heights Police Department confirmed it responded to the apartment complex Wednesday night and is looking for the suspect.

Santana says she will be moving into a new apartment complex at the beginning of February, and will spend the remaining time with friends where she will feel safer.

“I’m just trying to get out of here, for sure,” she said. “I just want to go already.”

Editor's note: Contact7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (303) 832-7777. Find more Contact7 stories here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Family pleads with thieves to return U-Haul containing members' remains inside

A Colorado family was left with nearly nothing when their packed moving truck was stolen Sunday in the middle of the night. The most priceless items taken were urns containing the remains of three family members. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids packed their entire lives into a U-Haul as they prepared for a move from Downtown Denver to Westminster. "We were trying to be polite neighbors and not move in the middle of the night," Voeltner said. The family spent one last night in their old apartment Friday, parking the 20-foot U-Haul outside. "We came back and checked at 11 o'clock at night...
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigates stabbing that occurred in area of W. Evans Avenue

The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a stabbing that was reported in the area of W. Evans Avenue and Delaware Street.Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is unknown. Officers are investigating to develop a suspect in this incident. If anyone has additional information on the investigation are encouraged to contact DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man shot, juvenile arrested in Fort Collins

A man was shot in Fort Collins. Police were called to the 200 block of Cordova Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They say a disturbance erupted at a large party on the block – and a confrontation in the street led to the shooting. Larimer County deputies arrested the suspect shooter, who’s a juvenile, not long after the gunfire.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

JeffCo deputies nab suspect accused of attempted murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wanted on multiple charges was captured Saturday afternoon following a shooting near 59th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, JCSO received a report that occurred on the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Deputies arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation, identifying 36-year-old, Diego Sanchez as the suspect. Officers say Sanchez allegedly began firing a weapon at a specific vehicle. He fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, but struck an innocent bystander inside a business and hit a person's vehicle while they were inside at a red light near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Sanchez currently faces multiple charges including:Criminal attempted first-degree murderFirst-degree assaultIllegal possession of a firearmMultiple counts of criminal mischiefThe investigation remains ongoing. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Investigation launched into viral arrest of Colorado Black woman

Westminster Police Department has initiated an internal affairs investigation after officers responded to a fight involving three Black women and a white man. The women claim the officers' actions were racially motivated. Video of the arrest went viral on TikTok.On Saturday January 21, Westminster Police was called to Party City in the 9400 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Several people had been in a physical altercation, including three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man.According to police, the situation began when the man approached the women about their car blocking the handicap ramp that led to the store entrance. The...
WESTMINSTER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy