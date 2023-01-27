Boys Wrestling Scores and Summary from Thursday, January 26th

Scores

At Atlantic

Atlantic 64, Southwest Iowa 14

Atlantic 69, St. Albert 3

Atlantic 54, Shenandoah 18

Shenandoah 40, Southwest Iowa 28

Shenandoah 42, St. Albert 15

St. Albert 42, Southwest Iowa 36

At Ballard

ADM 48, Van Meter 34

Ballard 63, Van Meter 8

At Boone

Webster City 51, Carroll 12

Carroll 52, Boone 20

At East Mills

Tri-Center 30, Woodbine 21

Tri-Center 36, East Mills 17

Woodbine 24, East Mills 18

At Harlan

AHSTW 57, Harlan 27

AHSTW 42, Red Oak 25

AHSTW 62, Kuemper Catholic 24

Harlan 34, Kuemper Catholic 18

Harlan 48, Red Oak 22

Kuemper Catholic 47, Red Oak 17

At Logan-Magnolia

Logan-Magnolia 51, Riverside 30

Logan-Magnolia 60, Treynor 16

Logan-Magnolia 41, West Monona-Whiting 36

West Monona-Whiting 48, Riverside 28

At Martensdale-St. Marys

Interstate-35 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 24

Interstate-35 69, Central Decatur 12

Interstate-35 78, Saydel 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 42, Central Decatur 12

Martensdale-St. Marys 54, Saydel 18

Central Decatur 36, Saydel 21

At Mount Ayr

Maryville 42, Bedford 33

Maryville 48, Mount Ayr 24

Bedford 31, Mount Ayr 30

At Pleasantville

Pleasantville 67, Lynnville-Sully 12

Pleasantville 37, Panorama 33

Pleasantville 66, East Union 12

Panorama 54, East Union 23

Panorama 60, Lynnville-Sully 18

Lynnville-Sully 42, East Union 30

At Southwest Valley

Nodaway Valley/O-M 45, SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 31

Nodaway Valley/O-M 48, SW Valley 30

SW Valley 34, SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 32

At Winterset

Valley 66, North Polk 9

Valley 33, Winterset 25

Winterset 59, North Polk 18

Summary

AHSTW

Henry Lund, Gatlin Gettler, Tyson Osbahr, Dayden Moertl, and Kayden Baxter won by fall in a 54-27 win against Harlan.

Logan Heller and Kayden Baxter won by fall in a 42-25 victory vs Red Oak.

AHSTW beat Kuemper Catholic 62-24 with pins from Gatlin Gettler, Eli Collins, Dayden Moertl, Kolby Weihs, Logan Heller, Henry Lund, and Sawyer Kiesel. Winning a tech fall was Kayden Baxter. Tucker Osbahr won by decision.

The Vikings finish the dual portion of the season with a 17-2 record.

Atlantic

Winners by fall in a 64-14 win against Southwest Iowa were Jarrett Armstrong, Evan Sorensen, Easton O’Brien, Tyson O’Brien, Donovan Hedrington, and Brent Masker. Miles Mundorf won a major decision.

The Trojans beat St. Albert 69-3 with pins from Donovan Hedrington, Brent Masker, Jarrett Armstrong, Brenden Casey, and Tyson O’Brien. Winning by decision was Easton O’Brien.

Against Shenandoah Atlantic won 54-18. Evan Sorensen, Aiden Smith, Josh Hass, Brent Masker, and Jarrett Armstrong won by fall.

Harlan

The Cyclones fell to AHSTW 54-27. Zane Bendorf and Jesse Jens won by fall. Brett Van Baale won by decision.

Brett Van Baale and Zane Bendorf won by fall in a win against Kuemper Catholic. A tech fall came from Brody McKinly. Winning major decisions were SPencer Fink and Reese Koch. Decision winners were Jesse Jens, Nolan Schwery, and Matt Schwery.

Harlan beat Red Oak 48-22. Brody McKinley, Bryce Van Baale, and Matt Schwery won by fall.

Nodaway Valley/O-M

The Wolverines beat SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 45-31 with pins from Slade Gettler, Carmine Shaw, Aiden Goetz, Ashton Honnold, and Charles Rudolf. Aidan Kuster won by decision.

Slade Gettler, Eli Harris, Ashton Honnold, and Trent Warner won by fall against SW Valley. Nodaway Valley/O-M won 48-30.

Riverside

Kellen Oliver, Taven Moore, AC Roller, Caden Forristall, and DJ Bramman won by fall in a 51-30 loss to Logan-Magnolia.

The Bulldogs fell to West Monona-Whiting 48-28. DJ Bramman, Taven Moore, Justin Wilson, and Caden Forristall won by fall. Kellen Oliver won a major decision.