Boys Wrestling Scores and Summary from Thursday, January 26th
Scores
At Atlantic
Atlantic 64, Southwest Iowa 14
Atlantic 69, St. Albert 3
Atlantic 54, Shenandoah 18
Shenandoah 40, Southwest Iowa 28
Shenandoah 42, St. Albert 15
St. Albert 42, Southwest Iowa 36
At Ballard
ADM 48, Van Meter 34
Ballard 63, Van Meter 8
At Boone
Webster City 51, Carroll 12
Carroll 52, Boone 20
At East Mills
Tri-Center 30, Woodbine 21
Tri-Center 36, East Mills 17
Woodbine 24, East Mills 18
At Harlan
AHSTW 57, Harlan 27
AHSTW 42, Red Oak 25
AHSTW 62, Kuemper Catholic 24
Harlan 34, Kuemper Catholic 18
Harlan 48, Red Oak 22
Kuemper Catholic 47, Red Oak 17
At Logan-Magnolia
Logan-Magnolia 51, Riverside 30
Logan-Magnolia 60, Treynor 16
Logan-Magnolia 41, West Monona-Whiting 36
West Monona-Whiting 48, Riverside 28
At Martensdale-St. Marys
Interstate-35 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 24
Interstate-35 69, Central Decatur 12
Interstate-35 78, Saydel 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 42, Central Decatur 12
Martensdale-St. Marys 54, Saydel 18
Central Decatur 36, Saydel 21
At Mount Ayr
Maryville 42, Bedford 33
Maryville 48, Mount Ayr 24
Bedford 31, Mount Ayr 30
At Pleasantville
Pleasantville 67, Lynnville-Sully 12
Pleasantville 37, Panorama 33
Pleasantville 66, East Union 12
Panorama 54, East Union 23
Panorama 60, Lynnville-Sully 18
Lynnville-Sully 42, East Union 30
At Southwest Valley
Nodaway Valley/O-M 45, SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 31
Nodaway Valley/O-M 48, SW Valley 30
SW Valley 34, SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 32
At Winterset
Valley 66, North Polk 9
Valley 33, Winterset 25
Winterset 59, North Polk 18
Summary
AHSTW
Henry Lund, Gatlin Gettler, Tyson Osbahr, Dayden Moertl, and Kayden Baxter won by fall in a 54-27 win against Harlan.
Logan Heller and Kayden Baxter won by fall in a 42-25 victory vs Red Oak.
AHSTW beat Kuemper Catholic 62-24 with pins from Gatlin Gettler, Eli Collins, Dayden Moertl, Kolby Weihs, Logan Heller, Henry Lund, and Sawyer Kiesel. Winning a tech fall was Kayden Baxter. Tucker Osbahr won by decision.
The Vikings finish the dual portion of the season with a 17-2 record.
Atlantic
Winners by fall in a 64-14 win against Southwest Iowa were Jarrett Armstrong, Evan Sorensen, Easton O’Brien, Tyson O’Brien, Donovan Hedrington, and Brent Masker. Miles Mundorf won a major decision.
The Trojans beat St. Albert 69-3 with pins from Donovan Hedrington, Brent Masker, Jarrett Armstrong, Brenden Casey, and Tyson O’Brien. Winning by decision was Easton O’Brien.
Against Shenandoah Atlantic won 54-18. Evan Sorensen, Aiden Smith, Josh Hass, Brent Masker, and Jarrett Armstrong won by fall.
Harlan
The Cyclones fell to AHSTW 54-27. Zane Bendorf and Jesse Jens won by fall. Brett Van Baale won by decision.
Brett Van Baale and Zane Bendorf won by fall in a win against Kuemper Catholic. A tech fall came from Brody McKinly. Winning major decisions were SPencer Fink and Reese Koch. Decision winners were Jesse Jens, Nolan Schwery, and Matt Schwery.
Harlan beat Red Oak 48-22. Brody McKinley, Bryce Van Baale, and Matt Schwery won by fall.
Nodaway Valley/O-M
The Wolverines beat SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 45-31 with pins from Slade Gettler, Carmine Shaw, Aiden Goetz, Ashton Honnold, and Charles Rudolf. Aidan Kuster won by decision.
Slade Gettler, Eli Harris, Ashton Honnold, and Trent Warner won by fall against SW Valley. Nodaway Valley/O-M won 48-30.
Riverside
Kellen Oliver, Taven Moore, AC Roller, Caden Forristall, and DJ Bramman won by fall in a 51-30 loss to Logan-Magnolia.
The Bulldogs fell to West Monona-Whiting 48-28. DJ Bramman, Taven Moore, Justin Wilson, and Caden Forristall won by fall. Kellen Oliver won a major decision.
