Warrensburg, MO

The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Marcus Stokes the QB being blackballed for rapping the N-Word receives a new offer from an HBCU and a D2 Powerhouse

Marcus Stokes is a four star recruit that has had to battle the media quite a bit. The star quarterback from Florida made a mistake and dropped a video on social media rapping in his car where he said the N-word. He has since lost a major offer from Florida, before he was given an opportunity by Albany State a Historical Black University.
ALBANY, GA
Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes jabs Joe Burrow after AFC championship game win over Bengals: 'Don't think we have any cigars'

The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Should the Miami Dolphins draft a quarterback early? Could Tua Tagovailoa retire?

Tua Tagovailoa has suffered multiple serious concussions and he is still in concussion protocol a month after their season ended. Should this concern Dolphins fans and brass?. Will the Dolphins have to make a decision to move on from Tua?. Tua’s parents were tracked down at the Polynesian Football Hall...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Grant Stephens, OL, Washington State University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I originally was a basketball player since I was a little kid, it wasn’t until my senior year of high school I decided I wanted to play football. I had this feeling that God wanted me to go in a different direction and following that feeling has led me to football and it’s worked out well thankfully.
PULLMAN, WA
Free Agent Interview: Clifford Kurker, Wide Receiver

Hello, I am Justin Berendzen, @jrberendzen on Twitter, and this is one of my free agent interviews. I ask very deserving free agents questions about the players themselves, and about what a team would get in these players if they signed them. All of these players should hopefully get a chance to be picked up by NFL, CFL, USFL, and XFL teams and get a shot at being career football players. So I hope you all read this interview here.
The Slightly Personal Podcast with TK Mclendon, DL, Eastern Kentucky University

Chris Dicerbo of NFL Draft Diamonds sat down with Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman TK McLendon in this recent 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview. Check out this amazing interview, and make sure you hit the Like, and Subscribe button moving forward to catch every Slightly Personal Podcast with Chris Dicerbo!. 1....
RICHMOND, KY
Brad Cecil, OC, South Florida | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

South Florida center Brad Cecil is one of the most veteran centers in all of college football. The USF Bulls anchor has started a ton of games for the Bulls and had a great week at the 2023 Hula Bowl. Cecil recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Zoom Spotlight. Check out this interview only on NFL Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button.
TAMPA, FL
Is Sean Payton’s timeline for a return to the NFL closing?

Sean Payton coaching next year could be much clearer in the coming days. The former Saints head coach said in a broadcast a couple weeks ago he was about 7 out of 10 percent chance he would return to Fox, but he seemed more optimistic this week when talking on air about his timeline.
Could the Washington Commanders land both Sean Payton and Tom Brady?

What did Rex Ryan just say on National Television?. The former NFL head coach told reporters that both Tom Brady and Sean Payton could land in Washington under new ownership. “I’m telling ya, watch the Washington Commanders in this,” he said. “Randy, this is why I say it...
WASHINGTON, DC
#NFLRigged is Trending on Social Media | Do you think the NFL is rigged sometimes?

I was just scrolling on Social Media and realized that #NFLRigged is actually trending while the Bengals and Chiefs game was playing. There are many that think the NFL is scripted but shoot they were saying last week that the NFL cloned Damar Hamlin. I know some of it is crazy, but there have been some pretty crazy plays this weekend that make you scratch your head.
Dallas Cowboys part ways with Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are now in need of an offensive coordinator. According to multiple reports, Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys have decided to part ways. Moore is a bright young offensive mind and will have options. But Dallas felt change was needed after a disappointing finish, and now is...
Kyler Murray may miss half of the 2023 season while recovering from his injury

The Arizona Cardinals need Kyler Murray badly, and they may not get him back until mid-season. After tearing his ACL last year, and having surgery the team does not want to rush him back. There have been many saying he will not be ready for week 1, but he could miss as much as half the season.

