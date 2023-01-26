Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Marcus Stokes the QB being blackballed for rapping the N-Word receives a new offer from an HBCU and a D2 Powerhouse
Marcus Stokes is a four star recruit that has had to battle the media quite a bit. The star quarterback from Florida made a mistake and dropped a video on social media rapping in his car where he said the N-word. He has since lost a major offer from Florida, before he was given an opportunity by Albany State a Historical Black University.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban let one of his top recruits and a starter go for NIL money demands
You have to love Nick Saban. He said NIL would change the game and boy was he right. According to a report, Saban had no problems letting a top recruit and one of his own players go recently after they asked for over $1 million combined from the school. Saban...
Patrick Mahomes jabs Joe Burrow after AFC championship game win over Bengals: 'Don't think we have any cigars'
The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
Did Cowboys make a mistake by letting go Kellen Moore? | Chargers hire him less than 20 hours after they parted ways
Chargers are expected to hire former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator. This came just 20 hours after the Dallas Cowboys decided to part ways with the 33 year old signal caller. The club and Kellen Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision...
Video shows Georgia Championship Winning QB Stetson Bennett being released from Dallas Jail for Public Intoxication
Stetson Bennett turned down an invite to the Senior Bowl to focus on Combine Training and boy did that take a turn for the worse. This morning police arrested the Georgia signal caller at 6:10 am. According to the police report, the police responded to a man banging on doors around 6:10 AM this morning.
Should the Miami Dolphins draft a quarterback early? Could Tua Tagovailoa retire?
Tua Tagovailoa has suffered multiple serious concussions and he is still in concussion protocol a month after their season ended. Should this concern Dolphins fans and brass?. Will the Dolphins have to make a decision to move on from Tua?. Tua’s parents were tracked down at the Polynesian Football Hall...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Grant Stephens, OL, Washington State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I originally was a basketball player since I was a little kid, it wasn’t until my senior year of high school I decided I wanted to play football. I had this feeling that God wanted me to go in a different direction and following that feeling has led me to football and it’s worked out well thankfully.
Ed Reed says Bethune-Cookman wanted him to take players and families on visits to Dave and Busters
You have to love Ed Reed, he is not holding back any punches. Ed Reed was on an interview recently with OutKick when he went off on Reggie Theus the Bethune-Cookman AD saying the coach wanted him to take recruits and their families to Dave and Busters. “These people wanted...
Free Agent Interview: Clifford Kurker, Wide Receiver
Hello, I am Justin Berendzen, @jrberendzen on Twitter, and this is one of my free agent interviews. I ask very deserving free agents questions about the players themselves, and about what a team would get in these players if they signed them. All of these players should hopefully get a chance to be picked up by NFL, CFL, USFL, and XFL teams and get a shot at being career football players. So I hope you all read this interview here.
The Slightly Personal Podcast with TK Mclendon, DL, Eastern Kentucky University
Chris Dicerbo of NFL Draft Diamonds sat down with Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman TK McLendon in this recent 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview. Check out this amazing interview, and make sure you hit the Like, and Subscribe button moving forward to catch every Slightly Personal Podcast with Chris Dicerbo!. 1....
Brad Cecil, OC, South Florida | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
South Florida center Brad Cecil is one of the most veteran centers in all of college football. The USF Bulls anchor has started a ton of games for the Bulls and had a great week at the 2023 Hula Bowl. Cecil recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Zoom Spotlight. Check out this interview only on NFL Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button.
Is Sean Payton’s timeline for a return to the NFL closing?
Sean Payton coaching next year could be much clearer in the coming days. The former Saints head coach said in a broadcast a couple weeks ago he was about 7 out of 10 percent chance he would return to Fox, but he seemed more optimistic this week when talking on air about his timeline.
Could the Washington Commanders land both Sean Payton and Tom Brady?
What did Rex Ryan just say on National Television?. The former NFL head coach told reporters that both Tom Brady and Sean Payton could land in Washington under new ownership. “I’m telling ya, watch the Washington Commanders in this,” he said. “Randy, this is why I say it...
#NFLRigged is Trending on Social Media | Do you think the NFL is rigged sometimes?
I was just scrolling on Social Media and realized that #NFLRigged is actually trending while the Bengals and Chiefs game was playing. There are many that think the NFL is scripted but shoot they were saying last week that the NFL cloned Damar Hamlin. I know some of it is crazy, but there have been some pretty crazy plays this weekend that make you scratch your head.
Colts fans start a petition to prevent the team from hiring Jeff Saturday as their next Head Coach
Rumors flew this past week that Jim Irsay the owner of the Indianapolis Colts still wanted Jeff Saturday to be the next head coach of his beloved Colts. Jordan Schultz posted this last week and the Colts fans went nuts. The petition, which is hosted on change.org, has garnered 3,836...
Broncos head coaching search is not going the way everyone thought it would | No One seems interested
Russell Wilson looked horrible last year, and the Broncos fired their head coach after just one year. The team is trying to win now, but it seems like Denver is scrambling for alternatives at this point. The team was reportedly interested in DeMeco Ryans heavily, but he would rather take...
Dallas Cowboys part ways with Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are now in need of an offensive coordinator. According to multiple reports, Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys have decided to part ways. Moore is a bright young offensive mind and will have options. But Dallas felt change was needed after a disappointing finish, and now is...
Joe Staley tears up Giants rookie pass rusher saying Kayvon Thibodeaux gets bodied by average tackles
Kayvon Thibodeaux had a solid rookie year, but former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley was not having him trash talk his former team. The former 49ers offensive lineman ripped Giants rookie edge rusher on Twitter, when Thibodeaux said that his Giants might be able to beat the Niners while he watched the NFC championship game.
Kyler Murray may miss half of the 2023 season while recovering from his injury
The Arizona Cardinals need Kyler Murray badly, and they may not get him back until mid-season. After tearing his ACL last year, and having surgery the team does not want to rush him back. There have been many saying he will not be ready for week 1, but he could miss as much as half the season.
