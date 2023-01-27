Bill addresses dropbox voter fraud concerns

( KXNET ) — Voter fraud has been a hot topic throughout the last few elections.

Now a bill has been introduced that some legislators feel would help prevent unlawful voting.

House Bill 1314 would prohibit drop boxes as lawful places of deposit for absentee and mail ballots.

But county auditors reminded the House Political Subdivisions Committee, how inconsistent the postal service is saying relying solely on USPS to deliver their ballots, would create more issues.

Many local election officials who argued against the bill pointed out how frequently these drop boxes are used, not just for election ballots.

“While intended only for ballots, we continue to receive tax payments, court documents and many other types of documents dropped off during the year. Voters have expressed their gratitude for the availability, and even use it during normal courthouse hours as its more convenient,” said Erica Johnsrud, the McKenzie County auditor and treasurer.

Out of the 63 drop boxes in the state, the majority reside outside, and election officials state there has never been a report of voter fraud from secured drop boxes.

