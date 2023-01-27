ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Local Eagles fans celebrate NFC champions

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Eagles fans erupted in celebration inside the Bethlehem P.J. Whelihan's as the Birds won the NFC Championship. "They're always underdogs, like no matter what when you watch them on TV, they're always kind of the underdog," said Carin Brown, of Northampton. Brown said her husband was in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fans crowd Philly streets after Eagles win

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles fans from Philadelphia to the Lehigh Valley and beyond spent the night celebrating the Birds' victory over the 49ers. Thousands of fans filled the streets of Philadelphia as soon as the final whistle sounded. Fans shouted the Eagles chant and waved flags in the Mayfair neighborhood. It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eagles fans scooping up NFC Championship gear

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Not long after the Eagles secured their spot in the Super Bowl, fans rushed to find ways to show their support. Select Dick's Sporting Goods stores across the region extended their hours so fans could get their hands on NFC Championship gear. The Bethlehem Township store...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eagles celebrate an NFC Championship in front of a raucous home crowd

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jalen Hurts can conduct a singalong about as well as he can orchestrate the kind of punishing scoring drives that sent the Eagles into the Super Bowl. At the end of one more triumph, Hurts stood on the stage on the field — as his Eagles teammates passed around the NFC championship trophy — and clutched a microphone in front of what was suddenly Philadelphia’s largest karaoke joint. His rendition of the team fight song was a tad off-key.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

