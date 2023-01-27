Read full article on original website
Sunday town hall draws 300 opposed to planned sex-offender housing near Tenino
Some 300 Tenino-area residents met for two hours on Sunday to hear from three public officials and each other about the planned sex-offender residence expected to open this Wednesday in a single-family home in the Maytown area. Sheriff Derek Sanders said the Thurston County Sheriff's Office organized the town hall...
Revival Motors & Coffee Co. seeks to remodel former Howard's Cleaners location
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a proposal for remodeling the former Howard's Cleaners building at 606 Union Avenue SE into a coffee shop and motorcycle repair and retail shop. In the narrative submitted to the committee, the project is a tenant improvement to an...
Police Blotter for Sunday, January 29, 2023
On 01/29/23 at 4:50 a.m. in the 8500 block of 28th Way SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jeremie C Duffy, 39, on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief. On 01/29/23 at 12:22 a.m. in the 5300 block of 79th Ct SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Conan Connor Froehlich, 29, on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief.
Olympia man allegedly reached for knife after caught stealing at grocery store
Two charges were filed against an Olympia man after he allegedly reached for a knife in his pocket when officers caught him attempting to steal from a grocery store. Bradley Christopher Caddy, 36, was charged with first-degree burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on January 10.
