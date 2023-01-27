ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Sunday town hall draws 300 opposed to planned sex-offender housing near Tenino

Some 300 Tenino-area residents met for two hours on Sunday to hear from three public officials and each other about the planned sex-offender residence expected to open this Wednesday in a single-family home in the Maytown area. Sheriff Derek Sanders said the Thurston County Sheriff's Office organized the town hall...
TENINO, WA
Police Blotter for Sunday, January 29, 2023

On 01/29/23 at 4:50 a.m. in the 8500 block of 28th Way SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jeremie C Duffy, 39, on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief. On 01/29/23 at 12:22 a.m. in the 5300 block of 79th Ct SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Conan Connor Froehlich, 29, on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Olympia man allegedly reached for knife after caught stealing at grocery store

Two charges were filed against an Olympia man after he allegedly reached for a knife in his pocket when officers caught him attempting to steal from a grocery store. Bradley Christopher Caddy, 36, was charged with first-degree burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on January 10.
OLYMPIA, WA

