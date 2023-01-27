ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

Patrick Chapman
3d ago

This doesn't surprise me that the casino companies did this. Having worked in one on the strip in security, you see how crooked they really are. The mafia did a better job

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Firefighters take aim at toxic PFAS found in protective work gear

Scorching flames aren’t the only danger to firefighters. There's an invisible fight that’s claiming lives and the danger is in the very equipment that's supposed to protect firefighters. Firefighters take aim at toxic PFAS found in protective …. Scorching flames aren’t the only danger to firefighters. There's an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Metro police motor school training in the rain

Officers learn how to properly pick up bikes during inclement weather. Officers learn how to properly pick up bikes during inclement weather. NDOT to close Tropicana overnight for additional …. A portion of Tropicana Avenue will be closed for five hours overnight on Monday following a weekend of work on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Metro investigating death in southwest valley as hit and run

Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run. Metro investigating death in southwest valley as …. Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run. NDOT to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Winter weather: Snow blankets parts of the Las Vegas valley on a chilly Monday morning

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/live-snow-falling-in-southeast-las-vedas-valley/. Winter weather: Snow blankets parts of the Las Vegas …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/live-snow-falling-in-southeast-las-vedas-valley/. Gabby Petito’s family responds to passage of domestic …. The family of Gabby Petito was on-hand as the Utah Senate passed SB 117, a bill that would require a 'lethality assessment' in cases of domestic violence between...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Treasurer’s Office hosts Unclaimed Property Day Feb. 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Do you have an unclaimed financial asset with no activity after a period of time, usually three years?. As luck would have it, you may be able to claim it as the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is urging residents to do Feb. 1. Unclaimed...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy