AZFamily
Teen boy hospitalized, lockdowns lifted after shooting at Ahwatukee gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- School lockdowns have lifted, and a teen boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Ahwatukee on Monday afternoon. Officers say the shooting was reported at a Circle K near 44th Street and Ray Road just before 4 p.m. Police arrived and found a teen boy shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after December death of Chandler woman
CHANDLER, AZ — Police have made a homicide arrest nearly two months after the death of a woman in Chandler. A 23-year-old woman was found dead on Dec. 3, 2022, just before 7 p.m., near Dobson and Warner roads. Police say the woman’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Jesus Gonzalez, was aware...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix officers seen on video hitting, kicking man will not be charged: attorney's office
PHOENIX - Two Phoenix Police officers seen on video hitting and kicking a suspect inside a convenience store will not be charged. The incident happened on Oct. 27 of last year at a QuikTrip convenience store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road after police say a 38-year-old Harry Denman shot at the officers' patrol car.
AZFamily
AZFamily
Deadly shooting leads to human smuggling bust at El Mirage home, police say
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three people, including a teen boy, have been arrested after a deadly shooting led to the discovery of human smuggling at an El Mirage home on Saturday afternoon. Around 5:15 p.m., a group of four armed people broke into a home near...
AZFamily
Deadly shooting involving officers under investigation in Goodyear
Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence
Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. The post Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
3-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler has died after overdosing on fentanyl in Apache Junction on Sunday evening. Officers responded to the area of Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue, where police say a three-year-old boy took at least one fentanyl pill, and his family rushed him to the hospital. The boy was treated with Narcan but had to be airlifted to another hospital. He was put on life support but later died, investigators said.
AZFamily
Suspect shot, killed by Goodyear officers after shooting left man seriously hurt, police say
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A suspect was shot and killed by Goodyear police early Monday morning, while the man he allegedly shot remains fighting for his life at a hospital. According to Goodyear police, they were called near Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street around 1:30 a.m. for...
AZFamily
Buckeye Valley Fire District changing policy after third ambulance stolen by hospital patient
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman is facing charges after police said she stole an ambulance from outside a Valley hospital, but it’s now the third time a Buckeye Valley Fire District ambulance has been stolen by patients outside a hospital over the past few years. So...
KTAR.com
Man dies nearly a month after allegedly being shot by teenager near Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX — A man has died in a hospital nearly a month after he was shot by a teenager near a bus stop in Phoenix, authorities said. The victim, identified as 51-year-old Shawn Hall, was shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road on Dec. 23, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release on Friday.
AZFamily
Phoenix Fire Department in crisis
AZFamily
AZFamily
Suspect dead after alleged home invasion attempt in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after allegedly trying to break into a home with three others in El Mirage Saturday evening. El Mirage Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Molotov cocktail suspect kept ingredient lists, receipts in mother’s home, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The man allegedly responsible for four separate Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale was arrested on Friday, and court papers say he kept ingredient lists and purchase receipts in his mother’s home. Bradley Holmes, 55, was arrested by Scottsdale Police Department officers after they found...
KGUN 9
