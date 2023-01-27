Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Fun facts, history, people, and things from The Bronx you probably didn't knowWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Related
New Milford Rep Shares Some of the Strangest Bills Being Introduced in CT
If you follow some of the action in the CT Capitol (Hartford), you might think our priorities are a bit out of whack. Bill Buckbee is a State Representative from New Milford, CT. Buckbee is a friend of the I-95 Morning Show so we asked him to join us and...
theexaminernews.com
Toll Brothers, Town Historian Tussle Over Chappaqua Crossing House
The New Castle Town Board must decide whether to grant luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers relief from the Chappaqua Crossing site plan requirement to preserve the exterior and adaptively reuse an 1850s farmhouse on the property. Representatives of the various entities comprising the current Chappaqua Crossing ownership, including Toll Brothers, which...
newcanaanite.com
Moynihan: Playhouse To Reopen in 2023; Town Approves $385,000 for Demo, Abatement
The Board of Selectmen last week approved an approximately $385,000 contract with a Ridgefield-based firm for demolition and abatement work at The Playhouse. First Selectman Kevin Moynihan and Selectmen Kathleen Corbet and Nick Williams voted 3-0 in favor of the contract with Alden Bailey. The work will involve “selective construction,...
New Canaan Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m., according to the New York City Police.
Action Sports to close after nearly 50 years in business at Branford store
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Action Sports in Branford will close in April after nearly 50 years in business at their Branford location, according to the owner Paul von Maffei. Action Sports was founded over fifty years ago but opened at its Branford location on West Main Street 47 years ago. “It’s a bittersweet thing that […]
This Week in Connecticut History: Massive industrial arson changed Shelton
(WTNH) – This week in Connecticut history, a mammoth fire changed a Connecticut city. March 1, 1975, overnight in Shelton, explosions and raging fire at the BF Goodrich Sponge Rubber Factory blew out windows and shook the neighborhood. The fire raged until the next day. No one was killed, but the fire was no accident. […]
Recreation & Parks finds use for South Norwalk land taken via eminent domain
NORWALK, Conn. — The City plans to use South Norwalk property taken from the Cocchia family to create what Norwalk Superintendent of Parks and Public Property Ken Hughes called “a perfect secondary parks garage.”. Situated at 10 Tito Court, the land was obtained via eminent domain to overcome...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
darientimes.com
Developer BLT offering free Atlantic Street parking to Stamford commuters while train garage being built
STAMFORD — It will be months until the new Stamford Transportation Center parking garage is open, but until then, commuters have a 200-spot alternative free of cost. Building and Land Technology, Stamford's largest developer, has been offering free commuter parking at its 650 Atlantic St. lot — about a block away from the train station's entrance. The parking is being made available through a deal with the city; previously, the company had been providing a paid alternative through its Harbor Point Gateway Garage.
NBC Connecticut
Large Truck Overturns in New Haven
A truck that hauls waste overturned on Kimberly Avenue in North Haven Monday. The truck is on its side and police are blocking the road. No additional information was immediately available.
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
NPS Family Center is the heart of Norwalk community
For families new to the district, we want to make sure they receive a warm welcome to Norwalk and receive any help they need to make sure their child gets off on the right foot. In our creation of the NPS Family Center, we are helping to engage families in a more direct manner, providing them with equitable access and opportunity to be a part of our community.
Retired Hamden firefighter, stroke victim receives accessible home makeover
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes. House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible. Turner retired […]
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
darienite.com
New Grand Central Madison Finally Open, at Quite a Cost
Grand Central Madison, the new train station bored into the rock beneath Grand Central Terminal, is finally open. When it’s fully operational it’s expected to serve 160,000 daily Long Island Rail Road riders. And by freeing up space at Penn Station (once dominated by LIRR), some Metro-North trains will be able to terminate there instead of at GCT.
darientimes.com
New Canaan man died in NY rooftop fall week after facing criminal charges, police say
NEW CANAAN — A local investment manager died after police say he plunged from a rooftop bar in midtown Manhattan two days after filing for divorce from his wife, who had obtained a restraining order against him, records show. The New York Police Department said 46-year-old Dale Cheney, a...
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
newcanaanite.com
Affordable Housing: State Moves To Dismiss Town’s Lawsuit
Saying the town’s application for relief from an affordable housing law does not amount to a “contested case” under Connecticut law—and therefore their own denial of that application is not appealable—state officials on Friday filed a motion to dismiss the municipal government’s lawsuit against the Department of Housing.
newcanaanite.com
Selectmen Approve $12,000 Contract To Address ADA Violation
Addressing one of dozens of Americans with Disabilities Act violations cited by federal authorities, town officials last week approved an approximately $12,000 contract with a Norwalk-based company to replace a railing at the paddle lodge in Waveny. The Board of Selectmen during a regular meeting Jan. 26 voted 3-0 to...
Comments / 0