New Canaan, CT

theexaminernews.com

Toll Brothers, Town Historian Tussle Over Chappaqua Crossing House

The New Castle Town Board must decide whether to grant luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers relief from the Chappaqua Crossing site plan requirement to preserve the exterior and adaptively reuse an 1850s farmhouse on the property. Representatives of the various entities comprising the current Chappaqua Crossing ownership, including Toll Brothers, which...
CHAPPAQUA, NY
newcanaanite.com

Moynihan: Playhouse To Reopen in 2023; Town Approves $385,000 for Demo, Abatement

The Board of Selectmen last week approved an approximately $385,000 contract with a Ridgefield-based firm for demolition and abatement work at The Playhouse. First Selectman Kevin Moynihan and Selectmen Kathleen Corbet and Nick Williams voted 3-0 in favor of the contract with Alden Bailey. The work will involve “selective construction,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

New Canaan Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges

A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m., according to the New York City Police.
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

Action Sports to close after nearly 50 years in business at Branford store

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Action Sports in Branford will close in April after nearly 50 years in business at their Branford location, according to the owner Paul von Maffei. Action Sports was founded over fifty years ago but opened at its Branford location on West Main Street 47 years ago. “It’s a bittersweet thing that […]
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

Developer BLT offering free Atlantic Street parking to Stamford commuters while train garage being built

STAMFORD — It will be months until the new Stamford Transportation Center parking garage is open, but until then, commuters have a 200-spot alternative free of cost. Building and Land Technology, Stamford's largest developer, has been offering free commuter parking at its 650 Atlantic St. lot — about a block away from the train station's entrance. The parking is being made available through a deal with the city; previously, the company had been providing a paid alternative through its Harbor Point Gateway Garage.
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Large Truck Overturns in New Haven

A truck that hauls waste overturned on Kimberly Avenue in North Haven Monday. The truck is on its side and police are blocking the road. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS Family Center is the heart of Norwalk community

For families new to the district, we want to make sure they receive a warm welcome to Norwalk and receive any help they need to make sure their child gets off on the right foot. In our creation of the NPS Family Center, we are helping to engage families in a more direct manner, providing them with equitable access and opportunity to be a part of our community.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Retired Hamden firefighter, stroke victim receives accessible home makeover

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A retired Hamden firefighter received all new accessible home renovations on Saturday, courtesy of House of Heroes. House of Heroes Connecticut, as well as a team of Hamden firefighters, assisted retired long-time Hamden firefighter Paul Turner by building him a handicap ramp and making bathrooms throughout his home accessible. Turner retired […]
HAMDEN, CT
darienite.com

New Grand Central Madison Finally Open, at Quite a Cost

Grand Central Madison, the new train station bored into the rock beneath Grand Central Terminal, is finally open. When it’s fully operational it’s expected to serve 160,000 daily Long Island Rail Road riders. And by freeing up space at Penn Station (once dominated by LIRR), some Metro-North trains will be able to terminate there instead of at GCT.
MADISON, CT
newcanaanite.com

Affordable Housing: State Moves To Dismiss Town’s Lawsuit

Saying the town’s application for relief from an affordable housing law does not amount to a “contested case” under Connecticut law—and therefore their own denial of that application is not appealable—state officials on Friday filed a motion to dismiss the municipal government’s lawsuit against the Department of Housing.
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Selectmen Approve $12,000 Contract To Address ADA Violation

Addressing one of dozens of Americans with Disabilities Act violations cited by federal authorities, town officials last week approved an approximately $12,000 contract with a Norwalk-based company to replace a railing at the paddle lodge in Waveny. The Board of Selectmen during a regular meeting Jan. 26 voted 3-0 to...
NEW CANAAN, CT

