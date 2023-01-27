Read full article on original website
New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
'Killing County' docu-series focusing on Kern County to premiere on Hulu
A new docu-series coming out on Hulu next month will be centered around the Bakersfield Police Department and the 2013 death of Jorge Ramirez.
A local look at Tyre Nichols' death and what needs to change
The police body camera footage of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Memphis man who was beaten during his arrest, was released on Fri, Jan 27. The protests were peaceful nationwide.
Bakersfield Californian
Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant
The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
KGET 17
‘Fight the Power’ looks at how hip-hop changed the world
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Carlton Douglas Ridenhour – who is better known as rapper Chuck D – has lived through the 50-year history of hip hop including being the frontman for Public Enemy. He has seen that while the musical format was becoming a global sensation, it was only the negative parts that were generally covered by mainstream media.
Bakersfield Now
Tulare Sheriff: Gov. Newsom lift the ban on the death penalty
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce that the reward for the killers of the massacre that took place earlier this month in Goshen has been increased to $20,100. The $100 was donated by a woman from Maine. She...
School employee suspected of molesting teen girl
Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
Bakersfield Now
Missing girl, 14, considered at-risk: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community for help finding an at-risk missing 14-year-old girl, last seen in East Bakersfield. Aaliyah Zoey Beltran was last seen Monday, Jan. 30 in the 1100 block of Noble Avenue, just north of Columbus Street. Beltran is...
Bakersfield Now
Taunting driver leads 9 officers, CHP helicopter on chase through Fresno, Tulare County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now in custody following a lengthy chase involving nine officers and a helicopter through both Fresno and Tulare County. According to the California Highway Patrol, an over tried to pull over a driver Monday afternoon for speeding in an SUV near Easton.
Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man sentenced to close to 4 years in prison for unlawfully possessing firearm
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The United States Department of Justice said 25-year-old Katterin McCray of Bakersfield was sentenced Monday, January 30, 2023, to three years and 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A release stated that according to court documents, on January...
Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
Bakersfield Californian
Former BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges
A former Bakersfield Police Department assistant chief was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday. Evan Demestihas, 44, who was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence but never charged with that crime, faces two misdemeanors related to...
Bakersfield Now
CHP conduct 'Blitz' retail operation, recover over $8k at TJ Maxx, Marshalls
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol conducted a retail "Blitz" operation at two Ming Avenue retail locations over the weekend, recovering $8,403.99 worth of items. From Saturday, Jan. 28-Jan. 29, detectives and investigators with CHP's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce conducted the operation at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, located...
Fire in McFarland causes about $4M in damages
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a fire in McFarland that damaged about $4,000,000 worth of properties on Sunday. A captain with the Kern County Fire Department reported seeing flames from a distance while arriving at the scene, according to a release from the fire department. Firefighters arrived and found the […]
Bakersfield Californian
Federal judge dismisses $40M lawsuit against Kern DHS by biological family of Cal City brothers
A federal judge dismissed a $40 million lawsuit filed against the Kern County Department of Human Services and others by the California City brothers’ biological family because it lacks a factual basis to prove their allegations against defendants, according to an order filed Monday. Mother Ryan Dean and maternal...
The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran
One of the longest serving condemned people in California, Malcolm Robbins, died on Jan. 27 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. The post One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
