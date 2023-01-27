ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant

The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

‘Fight the Power’ looks at how hip-hop changed the world

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Carlton Douglas Ridenhour – who is better known as rapper Chuck D – has lived through the 50-year history of hip hop including being the frontman for Public Enemy. He has seen that while the musical format was becoming a global sensation, it was only the negative parts that were generally covered by mainstream media.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tulare Sheriff: Gov. Newsom lift the ban on the death penalty

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce that the reward for the killers of the massacre that took place earlier this month in Goshen has been increased to $20,100. The $100 was donated by a woman from Maine. She...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

School employee suspected of molesting teen girl

Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing girl, 14, considered at-risk: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community for help finding an at-risk missing 14-year-old girl, last seen in East Bakersfield. Aaliyah Zoey Beltran was last seen Monday, Jan. 30 in the 1100 block of Noble Avenue, just north of Columbus Street. Beltran is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Former BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges

A former Bakersfield Police Department assistant chief was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday. Evan Demestihas, 44, who was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence but never charged with that crime, faces two misdemeanors related to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP conduct 'Blitz' retail operation, recover over $8k at TJ Maxx, Marshalls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol conducted a retail "Blitz" operation at two Ming Avenue retail locations over the weekend, recovering $8,403.99 worth of items. From Saturday, Jan. 28-Jan. 29, detectives and investigators with CHP's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce conducted the operation at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, located...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire in McFarland causes about $4M in damages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a fire in McFarland that damaged about $4,000,000 worth of properties on Sunday. A captain with the Kern County Fire Department reported seeing flames from a distance while arriving at the scene, according to a release from the fire department. Firefighters arrived and found the […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

