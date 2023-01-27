Read full article on original website
Concerns Raised After Rangers Did Not Wear Pride Night Jerseys
The Rangers did celebrate Pride Night by wearing their custom jerseys, and they did use rainbow stick tape during warmups Friday night. New York promoted them in ticket sales materials leading up to the matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. “The Rangers promoted Pride Night to fans by saying players...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls In OT Behind Jaw-Dropping Panthers Rally
The Boston Bruins failed to get back in the win column and instead shockingly fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, in overtime at FLA Live Arena on Saturday night. The Bruins fell to 38-6-5 with their second straight loss — it?s the first time they?ve lost consecutive games all season — while the Panthers improved to 24-22-6 on their season.
Bruins Wrap: Wasted Power Play Opportunities Doom Boston
The Boston Bruins lost their third consecutive game Sunday, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The B’s fell to 38-7-5 on the season with the loss, while the Canes improved to 32-9-8. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins...
Stars Rising as Legitimate Western Conference Threat
In a season that began with question marks about the Dallas Stars roster, they’ve proved people wrong and emerged as a genuine contender to win the Western Conference. The Stars qualified for the playoffs last year and gave the Calgary Flames all they could handle, but ultimately fell in Game 7 in overtime during the opening round.
Canucks Trade Potential Bruins Target Bo Horvat To Islanders
The rebuild for the Canucks continued Monday as the team traded their leading goal scorer, Bo Horvat. Vancouver dealt the center to the New York Islanders for forward Anthony Beauvillier, center Aatu Raty and a protected 2023 first-round draft pick. The trade comes a week after Bruce Boudreau was fired as head coach.
Buy or Sell: The New York Islanders are a Playoff Team
With the NHL All-Star break approaching, there’s still much to be decided in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The New York Islanders currently find themselves outside the playoffs but remain in the picture. This team got off to a solid start but has since tailed off. There are questions...
Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 79th Career Game-Winning Goal
The Boston Bruins kicked off the week with an electric win in Canada over the Montreal Canadiens. Patrice Bergeron potted the game-winning goal Tuesday night in the third period, with an assist from Brad Marchand. It was the Captain’s 79th career game-winner, which places him second for game-winning goals in...
Drake Loses Fortune On 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles might have beaten the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title, but we’re all winners for the impact the outcome had on Drake. For some odd reason, the Canadian rapper decided to bet $850,000 on the 49ers to take home a victory Sunday. With injuries to both active quarterbacks, San Francisco essentially conceded the game midway through the third quarter, dealing a major financial blow to the four-time Grammy winner.
Buy or Sell: Washington Capitals Odds to Make Playoffs
The Washington Capitals have an aging core, but they’ve put up good numbers and continue to be a threat as a playoff team. There will come a time when the Capitals will hit a wall, but they’ve demonstrated in the first half that they still have some gas left in the tank. Washington is slowly getting healthier, but there are clear needs the team will have to look at adding before the trade deadline if they have hopes of making noise into April and May.
Buy or Sell: Pittsburgh Penguins to Win the Eastern Conference
Multiple teams in the Eastern Conference could be the last team standing, but are the Pittsburgh Penguins one of them?. Over the last two decades, the Pens and the Washington Capitals have dominated the headlines in the East. Pittsburgh has had more success than Washington, and there’s more to like about their current group than Washington’s.
Why NHL Insider Believes Bruins Should Be ‘All In’ At Trade Deadline
Before we know the NHL trade deadline will be here and the Bruins have some decisions to make ahead of March 3. Boston is atop the NHL standings with a 38-6-4 record going into Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers and look like a legitimate Stanley Cup Final team.
Hurricanes With Solid Home, Road Splits Face League-Leading Bruins
Following back-to-back losses in Florida, the Boston Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Sunday evening. The B’s last visited the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., during the 2022 postseason, with the Canes taking that series to advance past the Bruins. This time around, Carolina boasts an...
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84
Former Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. Hull, dubbed "The Golden Jet" for his blonde hair, elite speed, and skill, spent 15 seasons in Chicago, helping the team win the Stanley Cup in 1961. A prolific goal scorer, Hall became the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season. His 604 career markers with the Blackhawks remain the franchise’s all-time record.
Islanders' Noah Dobson Out Until After All-Star Break
Noah Dobson won’t play until after the All-Star break for the New York Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Dobson is dealing with a lower-body injury that has already cost him three games and now will cost him at least one more. The Islanders have their bye week after they play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and won’t play again until Monday, February 6, in Philadelphia versus the Flyers.
Frederik Andersen Stops 24 Shots In Hurricanes Win Over Bruins
The Carolina Hurricanes handed the Boston Bruins a 4-1 loss Saturday night. Frederik Andersen held it down for Carolina between the pipes, making 24 saves out of 25 shots on goal during the contest. For more, check out the “Save of the Game,” presented by TD Bank.
Buy or Sell: New Jersey Devils Stanley Cup Odds
The New Jersey Devils put together a stellar first half of the season, but is there value in their current Stanley Cup price?. It hasn’t been a great run for New Jersey over the last half-decade, which has seen them miss the playoffs each year since 2018. That appears to be changing in 2022-23, and there’s merit in looking toward some of their future odds.
NHL Best Bets: Blues vs. Jets Game Picks
Two struggling Central Division clubs will face off tonight, with the St. Louis Blues paying a visit to the Winnipeg Jets. St. Louis Blues (+184) vs. Winnipeg Jets (-225) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110) The Jets sit in a much better position than the Blues, but both teams are...
Joe Mazzulla Praises Celtics Star Jaylen Brown For His ‘Resiliency’
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown knew an opportunity to step up in a big moment would come again, but the Celtics star didn’t believe it would come so soon. Boston fell to the New York Knicks on Thursday night after Brown missed two critical free throws that could have lifted the Celtics to a win, but instead, sent them on their way to a third straight loss.
Marc McLaughlin Makes Bruins Season Debut On Road Trip
Marc McLaughlin was brought up from Providence for the Boston Bruins’ current road trip and made his NHL season debut Saturday night. The Black and Gold rallied to the end but ultimately fell to the Florida Panthers, losing 4-3 in overtime. For more, check out the “Best Comeback” in...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Lose In Carolina, Drop Third Straight
The Bruins dropped their third straight game on Sunday in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in a matchup between the top two teams in the NHL. The B’s had a hard time finding scoring opportunities and for the third consecutive game they were unable to score on the power play, going 0-for-6 on the man advantage.
