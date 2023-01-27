Roundup: Santa Anas gust big, sentencing for former NFL player in fatal DUI, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County and regional agencies:

Wind gusts reach 60 mph at Camarillo Airport

Santa Ana winds produced notable gusts around Ventura and Los Angeles counties Thursday morning, including a 112 mph blast registered along the Magic Mountain Truck Trail in the LA County mountains, the National Weather Service reported.

In Ventura County, a 60 mph gust was recorded at the Camarillo Airport at 8:20 a.m., the weather agency's list of strongest gusts showed.

Other coastal inland areas from Santa Paula and Ventura to the Conejo Grade made the list with gusts between 36-50 mph. The report covered the prior 24 hours as of about 11 a.m. Thursday, with most activity recorded Thursday morning. Inland valleys from Santa Paula to Piru also recorded strong winds.

Three beach stations from Point Mugu to Ventura measured gusts between 39-48 mph.

The southeast county's valley areas, from Somis and Moorpark to Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley, registered gusts from the mid-30s to 54 mph, while a Wiley Ridge station recorded 62 mph around 9:50 a.m.

Three Ventura County mountain stations reported gusts in the 40s and 50s. Windy activity also hit the Santa Monica Mountains and parts of LA County, the weather service list showed.

Former NFL player sentenced in fatal DUI case

The driver in a 2020 fatal DUI crash in Thousand Oaks has been sentenced to prison.

Michael Seidman, 41, was sentenced by Ventura County Superior Court Judge Bruce Young on Tuesday to four years in state prison. His driver's license was revoked for three years.

Seidman pleaded guilty in November to felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.

A 30-day sentence in county jail from the lesser count will be served concurrently with the prison sentence, said Joey Buttitta, spokesman for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Seidman is a former local football star at Westlake High and UCLA who went on to play for the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

Seidman was involved in a head-on DUI crash in October 2020, near Erbes Road and Hauser Circle, that killed Thousand Oaks resident Fred Rosenberg, 88. Rosenberg had taught biology at California Lutheran University since 1999 after retiring from Northeastern University in Boston. At the time of his death, Rosenberg was teaching two-unit seminars in environmental and medical microbiology, CLU officials said.

Seidman remained in Ventura County's main jail Thursday evening and will be transported to Wasco State Prison, court and jail records showed.

Murder charges filed in death of Camarillo man

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch’s office has filed charges against four men in a murder case involving the death of a bystander from Camarillo in December.

The men, all in their early 20s, are allegedly connected to a shooting at Santa Barbara’s popular Stearns Wharf on the night of Dec. 9. Authorities say the victim, 52-year-old Robert Dion Gutierrez of Camarillo, was a bystander.

Police in Santa Barbara announced arrests of the four men and a 16-year-old male suspect on Jan. 19, when search and arrest warrants were executed at multiple sites.

The DA’s office said it had filed murder charges Monday against three of the suspects: Jiram Tenorio Ramon, Ricardo Jauregui-Moreno and Christopher Miranda. Prosecutors also filed special allegations including that the crime was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang. The fourth defendant, James Rosborough, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal street gang conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact.

As of Thursday, no pleas had been entered in the case, said Senior Deputy DA Tate McCallister.

Injured driver was speeding, officials say

An Oxnard man, 20, suffered major injuries while driving too fast early Thursday in an agricultural area east of Oxnard, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The accident was reported around 12:15 a.m. on Naumann Road, near the exit ramp from southbound Highway 1, also called Pacific Coast Highway. The site is amid farm fields in an unincorporated area north of Hueneme Road.

The driver was headed north on Naumann in a 2019 Dodge Charger going about 45-50 mph, according to the CHP’s Ventura-area office. He wasn’t able to slow down in time to navigate a left turn in the roadway. Instead, he crashed into a pile of large rocks, a street sign and a wood telephone pole, shearing off the pole at its base.

The Charger landed on its roof. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered a broken right forearm and broken nose, the CHP reported. He went to a hospital via private vehicle. No arrests were made.

