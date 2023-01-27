ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

cn2.com

Local Chef is one of three representing South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chef Rob Mason of the Kounter Restaurant in Rock Hill has been named as a South Carolina Chef Ambassador. Chef Masone is one of three culinary experts selected to represent South Carolina at food festivals, media events and other forums. The South Carolina...
ROCK HILL, SC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show

One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
GREENVILLE, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Monday Night Sports Report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – What a weekend to be a Winthrop Eagle. The student athletes giving their fans plenty to cheer about on the court as well as on the track. Plus, plenty of high school hoops highlights in your Monday sports report.
ROCK HILL, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store

If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
EASLEY, SC
cn2.com

Meet Phoebe, a new high school classmate and friend

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District sharing the Applied Technology Center welcomed a new classmate. Meet Phoebe, a calf who was not being cared for by her mother, so students in essence will become her new family. She was brought to live beside Fern and Alice (the ATC goats) as part of the Agriculture and Animal Science program.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Piedmont Medical Center Hosts Hiring Events in February

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center will be hosting Job Fairs throughout the month of February for nurses and health professionals. For registered nurses and allied health professionals. Piedmont Medical Center – Fort Mill, HR, in the Medical Office Building. Piedmont Medical Center-Rock Hill, HR,...
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Off-road racing series for dirt bikes, ATVs coming to Union County

On the weekend of Feb. 18, Grand National Cross Country will be bringing their national championship to Big Buck Farm in Union County. GNCC is the world's premier off-road racing series for dirt bikes and ATVs. The races will span from Saturday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 19. All levels...
UNION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Trump holds first public 2024 campaign event in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of his supporters at the South Carolina State House, as he unveiled his campaign’s South Carolina Leadership Team for 2024. Trump is making his first public appearance on the campaign trail in South Carolina’s capital city. “This campaign will be about the future,” Trump said, […]
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Chester Schools Move Forward with Modified Balanced Calendar

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Like other school districts throughout the Tri-County the Chester County School District is moving forward with a Modified Balanced Calendar for the 2023-2024 year. The District listened to community feedback and surveys showed more than 65% of families approve of a modified balanced calendar.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC

