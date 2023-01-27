Read full article on original website
cn2.com
Local Chef is one of three representing South Carolina
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chef Rob Mason of the Kounter Restaurant in Rock Hill has been named as a South Carolina Chef Ambassador. Chef Masone is one of three culinary experts selected to represent South Carolina at food festivals, media events and other forums. The South Carolina...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show
One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
cn2.com
CN2 Monday Night Sports Report
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – What a weekend to be a Winthrop Eagle. The student athletes giving their fans plenty to cheer about on the court as well as on the track. Plus, plenty of high school hoops highlights in your Monday sports report.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Peace Center economic impact estimated at $1.1 billion in SC
The Peace Center in Greenville had an astounding economic impact of just over $1 billion for South Carolina.
cn2.com
Carowinds’ newest attraction is set to soar this Spring
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Now boarding. We take the CN2 Newscast on the road to Carowinds as construction is happening on the brand new Aeronautica Landing. See the attractions being built ahead of their take-off this Spring.
WYFF4.com
Owner of Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant dies in fire at his home
CLEMSON, S.C. — The owner of a Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant hasdied in a fire at his home. The Pickens County Coroner's Office said Edgar T. Hunter Jr., 81, of Clemson, died Friday evening at his home on Pendleton Road. Hunter, known as Ted or Teddy, was the owner...
kiss951.com
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
cn2.com
Meet Phoebe, a new high school classmate and friend
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District sharing the Applied Technology Center welcomed a new classmate. Meet Phoebe, a calf who was not being cared for by her mother, so students in essence will become her new family. She was brought to live beside Fern and Alice (the ATC goats) as part of the Agriculture and Animal Science program.
cn2.com
Piedmont Medical Center Hosts Hiring Events in February
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center will be hosting Job Fairs throughout the month of February for nurses and health professionals. For registered nurses and allied health professionals. Piedmont Medical Center – Fort Mill, HR, in the Medical Office Building. Piedmont Medical Center-Rock Hill, HR,...
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. South Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
FOX Carolina
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
golaurens.com
Off-road racing series for dirt bikes, ATVs coming to Union County
On the weekend of Feb. 18, Grand National Cross Country will be bringing their national championship to Big Buck Farm in Union County. GNCC is the world's premier off-road racing series for dirt bikes and ATVs. The races will span from Saturday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 19. All levels...
Trump holds first public 2024 campaign event in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of his supporters at the South Carolina State House, as he unveiled his campaign’s South Carolina Leadership Team for 2024. Trump is making his first public appearance on the campaign trail in South Carolina’s capital city. “This campaign will be about the future,” Trump said, […]
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina high school football player killed in crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A high school student and football player was killed in a crash in Laurens County, South Carolina early Saturday morning, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office. The coroner identified the student as 18-year-old Taylor Tisdale. Troopers said the crash happened on East Jerry Road...
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
cn2.com
Chester Schools Move Forward with Modified Balanced Calendar
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Like other school districts throughout the Tri-County the Chester County School District is moving forward with a Modified Balanced Calendar for the 2023-2024 year. The District listened to community feedback and surveys showed more than 65% of families approve of a modified balanced calendar.
