ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Train-pedestrian crash results in one death

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco police officers are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday evening. The crash took place at 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of S. 32nd Street and Clay Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old woman who had already died.
WACO, TX
KCEN

40-year-old woman killed by train in Waco

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department says a 40-year-old woman has died following a collision with a train on Monday, Jan. 30. According to police, emergency medical personnel and officers responded to the crash on South 32nd and Clay Avenue at about 6:48 p.m. Police say when they...
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING

A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Officials shut down roads due to ice

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas law enforcement have begun to close down roads, bridges and flyovers due to wintry weather. You can view which roads are closed in the Central Texas area below. RELATED COVERAGE:. Austin. Austin police have shut down the flyover from eastbound Ben White to northbound I-35...
AUSTIN, TX
New York Post

3 former Texas high-school athletes dead after police chase ends in fiery crash

Three former high-school athletes in Texas died in a fiery crash after leading authorities on a high-speed chase, officials say. Police tried to pull over Phabian Bynaum, 19, around 4 p.m. Thursday as he sped along US 190, between the towns of Cameron and Milano outside of Austin, with passengers Davarius Bynaum, 20, and Malik Thomas, 21, cops said. The three young men were recent graduates and athletes at Cameron High School, Fox 7 Austin reported. It was not immediately clear if the Bynaums were related. Phabian lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass another car as authorities chased...
CAMERON, TX
KWTX

Woman struck, killed by train in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police on Monday evening warned area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. It happened in the area of S. 32nd and Clay Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.
WACO, TX
KCEN

City of Killeen closes W.S. Young bridge due to icy conditions

KILLEEN, Texas — W.S. Young Drive bridge was shut down Monday afternoon due to icy road conditions, according to the City of Killeen. The bridge was shut down from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Atkinson Avenue, the city said. At this time, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until...
KILLEEN, TX
texashsfootball.com

3 Former Texas HS Football Players Die in Police Chase

After fleeing the police, three former Cameron High School students perished in a crash on US 190 on Thursday. Graduates Phabian Bynaum, 19, Davarius Bynaum, 20, and Malik Thomas 21, all passed away on impact. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety Press release deputies attempted to stop the...
CAMERON, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of abduction from police parking lot

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man held on robbery charge related to body found dumped

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police report 19-year-old Alijah Veshawn Benson has been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence connected with the discovery of a body in a Waco creek in January. Special Crimes Detectives discovered that the suspects in...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Three dead following crash in Milam County, police say

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says three are dead after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 3:49 p.m. According to police, the car was traveling at fasts speeds, attempting to escape a Milam County deputy, when it left the roadway and crashed on a private property south of Country Road 337 on Highway 36/US 190.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

North Texas man who allegedly kidnapped ex at gunpoint arrested at Waco hotel

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Arlington man who authorities say kidnapped his former girlfriend and threatened to kill them both was arrested Sunday at a Waco hotel. Marvin Alvarado-Padilla, 47, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $200,000 bond after his arrest Sunday on an aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon charge.
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy