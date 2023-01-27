Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Related
fox44news.com
Train-pedestrian crash results in one death
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco police officers are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday evening. The crash took place at 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of S. 32nd Street and Clay Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old woman who had already died.
texasbreaking.com
Police Chase Ends in Devastating Crash, Claims Lives of Three Young Texas Athletes
A tragic event occurred in a Texas community on Thursday when three former high school student-athletes passed away in a car accident that involved a police chase and ended in a fiery crash. Phabian Bynaum, 19, Davarius Bynaum, 20, and Malik Thomas, 21, all of whom had previously attended Cameron...
40-year-old woman killed by train in Waco
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department says a 40-year-old woman has died following a collision with a train on Monday, Jan. 30. According to police, emergency medical personnel and officers responded to the crash on South 32nd and Clay Avenue at about 6:48 p.m. Police say when they...
kwhi.com
ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
'Slow down': Central Texas agencies reporting icy roads, multiple accidents
Agencies across Central Texas are reporting crashes and icy road conditions as drivers deal with a winter storm warning this week.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Officials shut down roads due to ice
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas law enforcement have begun to close down roads, bridges and flyovers due to wintry weather. You can view which roads are closed in the Central Texas area below. RELATED COVERAGE:. Austin. Austin police have shut down the flyover from eastbound Ben White to northbound I-35...
3 former Texas high-school athletes dead after police chase ends in fiery crash
Three former high-school athletes in Texas died in a fiery crash after leading authorities on a high-speed chase, officials say. Police tried to pull over Phabian Bynaum, 19, around 4 p.m. Thursday as he sped along US 190, between the towns of Cameron and Milano outside of Austin, with passengers Davarius Bynaum, 20, and Malik Thomas, 21, cops said. The three young men were recent graduates and athletes at Cameron High School, Fox 7 Austin reported. It was not immediately clear if the Bynaums were related. Phabian lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass another car as authorities chased...
KWTX
Woman struck, killed by train in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police on Monday evening warned area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. It happened in the area of S. 32nd and Clay Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.
City of Killeen closes W.S. Young bridge due to icy conditions
KILLEEN, Texas — W.S. Young Drive bridge was shut down Monday afternoon due to icy road conditions, according to the City of Killeen. The bridge was shut down from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Atkinson Avenue, the city said. At this time, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until...
texashsfootball.com
3 Former Texas HS Football Players Die in Police Chase
After fleeing the police, three former Cameron High School students perished in a crash on US 190 on Thursday. Graduates Phabian Bynaum, 19, Davarius Bynaum, 20, and Malik Thomas 21, all passed away on impact. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety Press release deputies attempted to stop the...
fox44news.com
Man accused of abduction from police parking lot
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
Three identified in Thursday's police chase that ended in deadly crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of three people who died after a police chase ended in a fiery crash on Thursday afternoon. According to DPS, Phabian Jyquez Bynaum, 19, from Cameron was speeding south in a Dodge Challenger on US 190 about two miles north of Milano.
fox44news.com
Man held on robbery charge related to body found dumped
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police report 19-year-old Alijah Veshawn Benson has been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence connected with the discovery of a body in a Waco creek in January. Special Crimes Detectives discovered that the suspects in...
Killeen, TX Traffic Alert – Bridge Closed Due to Winter Weather
The City of Killeen, Texas is warning drivers of a bridge closing in response to icy conditions Monday afternoon. According to the City, the W.S. Young Drive bridge from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Atkinson Avenue has been closed to all traffic due to Monday's icy conditions. City officials do not...
Temple police searching for aggravated robbery suspect, cash taken
Around 6:16 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of South 31st Street on reports of a robbery, according to the Temple Police Department.
Suspects fire rounds at home, property damaged: Temple police
The Temple Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a residential property damaged.
KWTX
4th arrest made in murder of Stanley Wilcox, missing Waco man whose body was found near Baylor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Waco Police on Monday, Jan. 30 announced Alijah Benson, 19, was arrested on Jan. 27 for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in connection to the murder of Stanley Wilcox. Special Crimes Detectives learned the murder suspects in the case -...
Three dead following crash in Milam County, police say
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says three are dead after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 3:49 p.m. According to police, the car was traveling at fasts speeds, attempting to escape a Milam County deputy, when it left the roadway and crashed on a private property south of Country Road 337 on Highway 36/US 190.
KWTX
North Texas man who allegedly kidnapped ex at gunpoint arrested at Waco hotel
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Arlington man who authorities say kidnapped his former girlfriend and threatened to kill them both was arrested Sunday at a Waco hotel. Marvin Alvarado-Padilla, 47, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $200,000 bond after his arrest Sunday on an aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon charge.
KCEN
Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0