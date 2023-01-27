Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 22:33:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. If you go outside, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills ongoing. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 22:27:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution when venturing outdoors. Wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST /9 AM CST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Wind chill temperatures ranging from 15 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST /9 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Increased potential for frostbite and hypothermia. Frostbite may occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 23:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution when venturing outdoors. Wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST /9 AM CST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Wind chill temperatures ranging from 15 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST /9 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Increased potential for frostbite and hypothermia. Frostbite may occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 21:14:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...El Paso, Crowley, Kiowa, Bent, and Prowers Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
