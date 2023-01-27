Read full article on original website
Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
Casper Family Needs Help Getting Cat Out From Top of Tree
Ms. Miech told K2 Radio News that Alexander Earl Jennings with All Trees LLC in Casper is arriving at their home to see if they can help. We will update this story with, hopefully, a happy ending once it happens. Original Story Below:. It's a bad day to be Mr....
Casper Artist Reflects on a Lifetime of Drawing Faces
This is the second article in a series of write-ups highlighting local talent in Natrona County. "You can get into a lot of trouble with noses." I had a feeling I was going to enjoy chatting with Tom Loepp after our first phone call to set up a lunch date.
oilcity.news
Inclement weather closes Casper VA Clinic
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to inclement weather, the Casper VA Clinic will be closed today. Veterans with appointments today will be contacted and changed to virtual (phone or video) appointments or rescheduled. Clinic staff encourage all patients to stay inside and limit travel during these extreme conditions. If veterans...
VIDEO: Off-the-Clock Arborist Rescues Cat From High Atop a Tree
Alexander Jennings has never met a tree he hasn't wanted to climb. That's how it was when he was a kid, and that's how he is now. Some people have mountains, others have trees. The metaphor is the same. Which is why when Jennings (known to his friends and coworkers...
Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry
Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
Wyoming Department of Transportation: Here’s What’s Happening on I-80
"Traffic is starting to open up along I80. A controlled slow opening has started EB out of Rawlins. Our WHP troopers are escorting the vehicles at an appropriate pace. WB is expected to open soon. Photo taken by our District Maintenance Engineer near Sinclair at milepost 217. #wyoroad" reads a...
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Joins National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions recently announced that they have joined the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation. That comes from a press release from CWHT, which stated that NPHI is made up of more than 95 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice care providers. Per the release, NPHI is dedicated to...
Casper Ghost Busters Save Wyoming Restaurant
It's no surprise that a restaurant called Little Shop Of Burgers might have ghosts in it. Right, well Casper Wyoming has its own set of ghostbusters. A father and daughter team who live not far off in Fort Danger. Fort Danger is another story for another time. One ghost you...
Retired Fire Captain Graduates Detention Officer Basic Training, Wins ‘Honor Graduate’ Award
It shouldn't come as any surprise. When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired from Casper Fire-EMS after 25 years, he could have gone quietly into that good night (and by 'good night' we mean retirement; not, like, death). He could have taken a coconut filled with rum to the beach and laid in the sand all day. But he didn't do that. McJunkin decided to embark on a whole new career; one in which he could still help people.
ART 321 to Reinstate Operational Committees and Adopt New Changes
"Casper Artists’ Guild has long been a place for learning through the arts, creating and showcasing the work of Wyoming artists, and connecting the arts and artists with our Wyoming community." ART 321 announced in a press release that, under new leadership, they have agreed to reintate the use...
The Ultimate Guide To The Worst Parking Lots In Casper
Parking sucks. Sometimes we can find that perfect spot, but often it is a challenge. Wyoming is the least populous state in the nation, but Casper is the second largest city. With our central location, we are the "big city" destination for rural towns. We have a Target, a Sams, and two Walmarts. We are kind of a big deal.
sweetwaternow.com
Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft
A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
‘Suspicious Package Containing Unknown Product’ Found in Casper Home
Dane Andersen with Casper Fire-EMS has provided more details on the investigation that occurred Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of Cody Avenue, in Casper. According to a press release from Andersen, at 2:31 p.m. Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were dispatched to the area in order to assist Casper Police with an inactive investigation.
I-25 Closed From Casper to Buffalo, Numerous Other Highways Closed As Well
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 25 from Buffalo to Casper is closed. That comes from the official WYDOT website, which stated that "As of January 28 at 10:45 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/27/23 – 1/29/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
Douglas Budget
No unnecessary travel in city of Douglas
The city of Douglas has declared a no unnecessary travel notice inside the city limits due to the snow accumulations and expected continued snowfall through Sunday. City Administrator J.D. Cox said the city is continuing to plow the main and emergency routes throughout the city. The notice is a more voluntary request than a police-enforced requirement, he said, because the hope is the community will work together "as a team" to "keep our roads safer by being prudent and staying off the roads as much as possible."
oilcity.news
Cold front to batter Casper on Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Yesterday, Casper-area residents were treated to snowfall throughout the day. Today, that snow is expected to continue, though now residents will also have to deal with temperatures that aren’t expected to get above zero degrees. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today’s high...
