Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory

CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Inclement weather closes Casper VA Clinic

CASPER, Wyo. — Due to inclement weather, the Casper VA Clinic will be closed today. Veterans with appointments today will be contacted and changed to virtual (phone or video) appointments or rescheduled. Clinic staff encourage all patients to stay inside and limit travel during these extreme conditions. If veterans...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry

Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Ghost Busters Save Wyoming Restaurant

It's no surprise that a restaurant called Little Shop Of Burgers might have ghosts in it. Right, well Casper Wyoming has its own set of ghostbusters. A father and daughter team who live not far off in Fort Danger. Fort Danger is another story for another time. One ghost you...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Retired Fire Captain Graduates Detention Officer Basic Training, Wins ‘Honor Graduate’ Award

It shouldn't come as any surprise. When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired from Casper Fire-EMS after 25 years, he could have gone quietly into that good night (and by 'good night' we mean retirement; not, like, death). He could have taken a coconut filled with rum to the beach and laid in the sand all day. But he didn't do that. McJunkin decided to embark on a whole new career; one in which he could still help people.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

The Ultimate Guide To The Worst Parking Lots In Casper

Parking sucks. Sometimes we can find that perfect spot, but often it is a challenge. Wyoming is the least populous state in the nation, but Casper is the second largest city. With our central location, we are the "big city" destination for rural towns. We have a Target, a Sams, and two Walmarts. We are kind of a big deal.
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
K2 Radio

A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft

A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

‘Suspicious Package Containing Unknown Product’ Found in Casper Home

Dane Andersen with Casper Fire-EMS has provided more details on the investigation that occurred Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of Cody Avenue, in Casper. According to a press release from Andersen, at 2:31 p.m. Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were dispatched to the area in order to assist Casper Police with an inactive investigation.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/27/23 – 1/29/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

No unnecessary travel in city of Douglas

The city of Douglas has declared a no unnecessary travel notice inside the city limits due to the snow accumulations and expected continued snowfall through Sunday. City Administrator J.D. Cox said the city is continuing to plow the main and emergency routes throughout the city. The notice is a more voluntary request than a police-enforced requirement, he said, because the hope is the community will work together "as a team" to "keep our roads safer by being prudent and staying off the roads as much as possible."
DOUGLAS, WY
oilcity.news

Cold front to batter Casper on Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — Yesterday, Casper-area residents were treated to snowfall throughout the day. Today, that snow is expected to continue, though now residents will also have to deal with temperatures that aren’t expected to get above zero degrees. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today’s high...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

