Effective: 2023-01-30 22:33:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. If you go outside, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills ongoing. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO