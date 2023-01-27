Read full article on original website
1 suspect arrested, another on the run after armed robbery ends in collision in Seattle
SEATTLE — Police said a suspect was arrested, while another remains on the run after an armed robbery ended in a collision in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood late Sunday night. The Seattle Police Department said victims reported that two males stole from them and shot a round before leaving...
Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
Tukwila police recover costume mask and gun from man who fled police
Tukwila — Tukwila police recovered a costume mask and handgun from a man who entered two Tukwila stores on Sunday around 6 p.m., according to the Tukwila Police Department. Officers were alerted to a man, armed and wearing a costume mask, that had entered a store in Tukwila and was circling different sections, the report said.
Pierce County detectives looking for two people seen breaking into garage
Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help to identify two people seen breaking into a home in South Hill. At 4 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 6000 block of 152nd Street East in South Hill.
VIDEO: Guardian One helicopter helps apprehend suspected car thief in Burien
While assisting King County Sheriff’s Office Deputies tracking a stolen vehicle in Burien on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, the Guardian One helicopter helped police apprehend and arrest a suspect. Deputies initially attempted to arrest the driver of the car in a parking lot, but he was able to ram...
Sirens: Burglaries; Another Pursuit Terminated; Criminal Impersonation; Indecent Exposure; Assault
• Fraudulent transactions out of a state retirement account were reported in the 700 block of North Tower Avenue at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 26. • A burglary to a vacant building in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue was reported just after 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 26. Maintenance items were reported stolen.
Teen sentenced to 14 years detention for fatal stabbing of 16-year-old girl in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. — A teen who stabbed and killed a 16-year-old girl in Bremerton in 2021 was sentenced Monday to 14 years in detention. Syanna Puryear-Tucker died after a fight with Lola Luna on Jan. 30, 2021. Luna, who was 16 at the time of the crime, will spend...
Lacey police looking for runaway child last seen Friday
Lacey Police are looking for Taelyn Winkelman after she ran away from North Thurston High School on Friday. She was last seen walking toward the Boys & Girls Club in the Kasey Keller Drive Northeast area. Winkelman has cut contact with her mother, but her mother last heard that she...
Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery
SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
Seattle woman returns home to find smashed window, burglary suspect taking bath fully clothed: police
Police in Seattle responded to a report of a burglary at a woman's home Friday evening and found a suspect in the bathroom taking a bath with his clothes on, authorities said.
Man, woman arrested after stealing car at gunpoint in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood
Seattle police arrested a man and woman Friday morning after they allegedly stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and eluded police before being taken into custody in the SoDo neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Way...
Thurston County Sheriff on Tyre Nichols Killing: ‘You Deserved Better’
After Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by several police officers in Memphis on Jan. 7 and died in a hospital three days later, body cam footage released in the days following revealed a gut-wrenching, aggressive attack. As Nichols’ death and the subsequent footage re-ignited conversations and protests...
1 man cut, another hit with a baseball bat after road rage incident in Seattle
SEATTLE — One man was cut several times with a knife and another was hit with a baseball bat during a road rage incident in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood. Police responded to the 9900 block of Holman Road NW around 2:40 p.m. The driver of a van had a road...
Seattle police investigating after body of man found in burning tent
Seattle police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a burning tent Monday morning. At about 11:01 a.m. Monday, Seattle police and the Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at two tents at an encampment near Alaskan Way South and South Dearborn Street.
Man Stealing Gas in Pierce County While Smoking Cigarette Causes Car Fire, Explosion, Police Say
A 30-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of arson after Tacoma police say he tried to steal gas by siphoning it from another vehicle while also smoking a cigarette. The gasoline ignited, causing a large fire and an explosion. Tacoma Police Department said the vehicle was a total loss,...
Hundreds Take Part in Thurston County Vigil for Family Killed in House Fire
A house fire near Capitol Forest that killed five members of the Cox family earlier this month spurred hundreds to attend a vigil at Tumwater High School Sunday evening. One organizer said they had brought enough food for 1,000 people, and nearly that many attended, almost filling the upper portion of the high school stadium that overlooks Sid Otton field.
Man arrested after breaking into house, taking bath with clothes on in Washington
SEATTLE — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and taking a bath with his clothes on in Seattle, officials say. In a news release, the Seattle Police Department said officers arrested a man Friday evening after he allegedly broke into a house, filled up the bathtub, and started to take a bath while still clothed.
Investigation into large string of burglaries nets $100K of property stolen in Kitsap County
POULSBO, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies have recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property as part of an investigation into a large series of burglaries and thefts in the north part of the county. Residential and commercial burglaries have occurred throughout Silverdale, Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island and Kingston,...
Docs: Puyallup standoff suspect shot at police with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order and forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, leading to an hours-long standoff, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident. 37-year-old Muelu Salanoa was arrested on Jan. 24 at an apartment complex in Puyallup....
Man accused in substation vandalism is released from custody
One of the two men charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state over the holidays to cover a burglary was ordered released from federal custody Friday to seek substance abuse help. A federal judge issued the order for Matthew Greenwood, 32, after renewed efforts by his attorney to get...
