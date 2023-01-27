ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

q13fox.com

Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lacey police looking for runaway child last seen Friday

Lacey Police are looking for Taelyn Winkelman after she ran away from North Thurston High School on Friday. She was last seen walking toward the Boys & Girls Club in the Kasey Keller Drive Northeast area. Winkelman has cut contact with her mother, but her mother last heard that she...
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery

SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
SHELTON, WA
Chronicle

Hundreds Take Part in Thurston County Vigil for Family Killed in House Fire

A house fire near Capitol Forest that killed five members of the Cox family earlier this month spurred hundreds to attend a vigil at Tumwater High School Sunday evening. One organizer said they had brought enough food for 1,000 people, and nearly that many attended, almost filling the upper portion of the high school stadium that overlooks Sid Otton field.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
WSB Radio

Man arrested after breaking into house, taking bath with clothes on in Washington

SEATTLE — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and taking a bath with his clothes on in Seattle, officials say. In a news release, the Seattle Police Department said officers arrested a man Friday evening after he allegedly broke into a house, filled up the bathtub, and started to take a bath while still clothed.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Man accused in substation vandalism is released from custody

One of the two men charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state over the holidays to cover a burglary was ordered released from federal custody Friday to seek substance abuse help. A federal judge issued the order for Matthew Greenwood, 32, after renewed efforts by his attorney to get...
PUYALLUP, WA

