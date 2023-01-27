ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

98.1 KHAK

Iowa Hawkeyes Getting More Help On The Offensive Line

If you look back at the Iowa Hawkeye offensive unit last football season (yes, I know it's painful) there were clearly some big trouble spots. The quarterback position needed to be improved. Enter Michigan transfer, Cade McNamara. How do you replace departing tight end Sam Laporta? Enter another former Wolverine, Erick All Jr. But another area of concern for Iowa fans should also be the offensive line. Hawk Central reports that Iowa ranked 120th in sack yards, and was 127th in yards per carry in the run game. The offensive line needs help.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa women up to No. 6 in AP Poll

(Iowa City) -- The Iowa women's basketball program is up to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Poll. The Hawkeyes (17-4) moved up four spots. South Carolina, Stanford, LSU, Indiana and UConn complete the top five. View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Rusty Feth, Miami (Ohio) OL transfer, announces B1G commitment

Rusty Feth is heading to the Big Ten to continue his college football career after 4 seasons at Miami (Ohio). Feth has committed to transfer to Iowa. Feth shared the big news on his Twitter account Sunday morning. A Cincinnati native, Feth was a 2-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

MSU women's basketball HC Suzy Merchant to miss game following car accident

Suzy Merchant will miss Michigan State’s Sunday road trip following a car accident on Saturday, the Michigan State women’s basketball announced Saturday evening. According to the program’s statement, Merchant was involved in a one-car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. Fortunately, the Spartans labeled the accident as “minor.”
EAST LANSING, MI
KETV.com

Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville

A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years

An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
DAVENPORT, IA
KIMT

Authorities identify four killed in Iowa crash

WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol released the names on Saturday of the four people killed when the driver of a 15-passenger van lost control and slid on the slick roads on Highway 20 Friday morning. Three victims are children under the age of 5, and one is...
DELHI, IA
KIMT

Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.

He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA

