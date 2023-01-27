ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Mills star Jabrae Shaw talks committing to Razorbacks as walk-on over full ride offers

By Nick Walters
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKr2V_0kSsBi1i00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Mills’ versatile WR/RB/DB Jabrae Shaw announced on Monday that he was committing to sign with the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on in February. With various other full ride offers on the table, the former UCA commit chose Arkansas in a decision between his home state Hogs and UNLV.

“I knew it was a walk-on but I always wanted to be a Razorback,” the 5-foot 10, under-the-radar 2023 prospect said. “It was a good moment for me and my family. And it’s close to family.”

A ball hawk leading the state with 11 interceptions over 12 games in his senior season, Shaw was recruited by Arkansas as a nickel defensive back. After transferring from Watson Chapel, the sure-handed weapon became a key cog in a quick turnaround for the Comets football program.

Over the last two seasons, Shaw totaled nearly 3000 yards while scoring 36 touchdowns. Last fall he posted 17 scores and came just shy of a 1000-yard receiving season, leading Mills to their best finish in class 5A since 2010 at 10-2. Turning down full scholarships, Shaw saw the chance to join the Hogs as one he couldn’t turn down.

“I’ve always been a Razorbacks fan and it’s always been a dream to play for the Razorbacks,” Shaw said. “My versatility comes into play because I’ve been working both ways since I was real real young, so it’s just the fact that I’ve been doing it all my life and it comes easy now.”

Set to join the Razorbacks program in June, Shaw is set to miss spring ball and is expected to be designated to scout teams at first. But without a star to his name on online recruiting profiles, the Mills Comet is far too familiar with being doubted.

“I’m definitely going in with a chip on my shoulder,” Shaw said. “It should have been a full ride but, hey, I’m grateful for what they gave me.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Hogs’ Ironically Named Last Play, Quad 1 Woes + More Insights from Baylor Loss

WACO, Texas — Once again, Arkansas basketball put itself in position for a signature win Saturday afternoon. And once again, it came up just short. The Razorbacks squandered a six-point halftime lead and Joseph Pinion missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer in their 67-64 loss at No. 17 Baylor inside the Ferrell Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco

Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent …. Fayetteville School board prepares for superintendent search. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. U of A host percussion players. COPS blue blood drive. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer

Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer. Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. U of A host percussion players. COPS blue blood drive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas

When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas looking into content of AP course on African American studies

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders hands a pen to Education Secretary Jacob Oliva after signing one of her first executive orders on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has asked the national College...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash

ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy