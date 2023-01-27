ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Rozier, Hornets hold off Heat rally to win 122-117

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For just the third time this season, the Charlotte Hornets have won back-to-back games. They accomplished the feat Sunday with an impressive win over the division-leading Miami Heat. Terry Rozier scored 31 points as three Hornets scored at least 20 points in the 122-117 win over...
WCNC

Hornets hold celebration of life for NBA legend Paul Silas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets celebrated the life and legacy of NBA legend and former coach, Paul Silas. As a player, Silas waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.
WCNC

Football Fun Picks with Mia & Eugene on Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's time to talk football and the results of the AFC & NFC Conference Championship Round. Here are the results:. Matchups and results. The 49ers were heavily...
