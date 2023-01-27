Read full article on original website
WCNC
Rozier, Hornets hold off Heat rally to win 122-117
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For just the third time this season, the Charlotte Hornets have won back-to-back games. They accomplished the feat Sunday with an impressive win over the division-leading Miami Heat. Terry Rozier scored 31 points as three Hornets scored at least 20 points in the 122-117 win over...
Hornets hold celebration of life for NBA legend Paul Silas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets celebrated the life and legacy of NBA legend and former coach, Paul Silas. As a player, Silas waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Football Fun Picks with Mia & Eugene on Charlotte Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's time to talk football and the results of the AFC & NFC Conference Championship Round. Here are the results:. Matchups and results. The 49ers were heavily...
New Panthers coach once served as president of seminary school in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By the time Frank Reich arrived at Charlotte's Reformed Theological Seminary campus, he had played 13 seasons in the NFL and was a known name among football fans. But on campus, the humble Reich didn't attract too much attention. Most of the time. "He did actually...
