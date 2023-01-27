ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

gsabusiness.com

New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees

A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
GREENVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Police Department welcomes new employees

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department recently welcomed two new employees to the department – Joseph Brogdon III and Christian Smith. Brogdon joins as the department’s new watch commander/patrol captain, bringing 30 years of experience back to the Newberry community. Brogdon served 21 years with the Newberry Police Department to begin his law enforcement career. His professional career took him to Lexington Medical Center’s Police Department in 2014 where he served as a watch commander/captain and major. He retired from Lexington Medical Center in 2019 and has served the Greenville Police System as a class one officer, during that time.
NEWBERRY, SC
golaurens.com

Magnolia Beeks - Waterloo

Mrs. Magnolia Beeks, age 83, 151 Milam Heights Road, Waterloo, S.C., passed away on January 27, 2023 at the Self Regional Medical Hospital in Greenwood, S.C. She is survived by one son; two daughters and a host of grandchildren. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Magnolia Beeks are incomplete and will be...
WATERLOO, SC
golaurens.com

Mary Joyce Sims Hudson - Laurens

Mary Joyce Sims Hudson, age 89, of Laurens, and widow of Thomas Aubrey Hudson, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House. Born in Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Elsie Faulkenberry Sims. Joyce was co-owner of Sharon’s Flower Shop for many years. She was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society. Joyce loved gardening and spoiling her dogs.
LAURENS, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
thejournalonline.com

South Greenville fatality – August Road

Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis surveys the scene of a fatal wreck Friday night at the intersection of Augusta Road and Sterling Grove Road. Two vehicles collided after a sport utility vehicle turned in front of another vehicle. The driver of the sport utility, 86 year old William Starnes of Piedmont was killed. Starnes was not wearing a seatbelt. South Greenville firefighters also responded. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Taylor Cole Tisdale - Laurens

Taylor Cole Tisdale, 18, of Laurens, left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was the son of Daniel and Vinnie Tisdale of Laurens and Tiffany and Daniel Lloyd of Jamestown, TN. Born in Spartanburg, Taylor was an active member...
LAURENS, SC
golaurens.com

Work set to begin on turning Wells Clardy Cottage into short-term rental property

Main Street Laurens has hired Mantis Homes to renovate the historic Wells Clardy Cottage into a short-term rental property for people who wish to visit the area. This has been a need for the area since event venues such as the Palmetto Room, Magnolia Room, Social Square and more have come to downtown Laurens. This is bringing more visitors to the area as well, making it necessary to have more lodging options for visitors.
LAURENS, SC
golaurens.com

Hugh Charles Williams - Cross Hill

Mr. Hugh Charles Williams was born August 21, 1944 to Frank and Irene Smith Williams in Laurens County, South Carolina. He was a member of St. Vaughnville Baptist Church in Chappells, South Carolina and previously worked for Laurens County District 56 Schools. Mr. Williams entered into eternal rest at his...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

