Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gsabusiness.com
New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees
A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
Newberry Police Department welcomes new employees
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department recently welcomed two new employees to the department – Joseph Brogdon III and Christian Smith. Brogdon joins as the department’s new watch commander/patrol captain, bringing 30 years of experience back to the Newberry community. Brogdon served 21 years with the Newberry Police Department to begin his law enforcement career. His professional career took him to Lexington Medical Center’s Police Department in 2014 where he served as a watch commander/captain and major. He retired from Lexington Medical Center in 2019 and has served the Greenville Police System as a class one officer, during that time.
golaurens.com
Magnolia Beeks - Waterloo
Mrs. Magnolia Beeks, age 83, 151 Milam Heights Road, Waterloo, S.C., passed away on January 27, 2023 at the Self Regional Medical Hospital in Greenwood, S.C. She is survived by one son; two daughters and a host of grandchildren. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Magnolia Beeks are incomplete and will be...
golaurens.com
Mary Joyce Sims Hudson - Laurens
Mary Joyce Sims Hudson, age 89, of Laurens, and widow of Thomas Aubrey Hudson, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House. Born in Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Elsie Faulkenberry Sims. Joyce was co-owner of Sharon’s Flower Shop for many years. She was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society. Joyce loved gardening and spoiling her dogs.
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
thejournalonline.com
South Greenville fatality – August Road
Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis surveys the scene of a fatal wreck Friday night at the intersection of Augusta Road and Sterling Grove Road. Two vehicles collided after a sport utility vehicle turned in front of another vehicle. The driver of the sport utility, 86 year old William Starnes of Piedmont was killed. Starnes was not wearing a seatbelt. South Greenville firefighters also responded. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
WYFF4.com
Day care worker charged after assault by 4-year-olds at Greenwood Head Start, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate day care worker was arrested and charged after police said she did nothing to stop an assault of 4-year-old students by two other 4-year-olds. Shate Lashundra Middleton, 46, of McCormick, is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to a report from the Greenwood Police Department.
golaurens.com
Taylor Cole Tisdale - Laurens
Taylor Cole Tisdale, 18, of Laurens, left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was the son of Daniel and Vinnie Tisdale of Laurens and Tiffany and Daniel Lloyd of Jamestown, TN. Born in Spartanburg, Taylor was an active member...
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
golaurens.com
Work set to begin on turning Wells Clardy Cottage into short-term rental property
Main Street Laurens has hired Mantis Homes to renovate the historic Wells Clardy Cottage into a short-term rental property for people who wish to visit the area. This has been a need for the area since event venues such as the Palmetto Room, Magnolia Room, Social Square and more have come to downtown Laurens. This is bringing more visitors to the area as well, making it necessary to have more lodging options for visitors.
One year since Alexis Ware disappears from Anderson Co.
It has been one year since an Upstate mother went missing and now her family is pushing for more answers.
golaurens.com
Hugh Charles Williams - Cross Hill
Mr. Hugh Charles Williams was born August 21, 1944 to Frank and Irene Smith Williams in Laurens County, South Carolina. He was a member of St. Vaughnville Baptist Church in Chappells, South Carolina and previously worked for Laurens County District 56 Schools. Mr. Williams entered into eternal rest at his...
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
Family of missing woman still searching for answers one year later
The family of an Upstate woman is still searching for answers, a year after her disappearance. Monday marks one year since Alexis Ware went missing. She was last seen leaving the 7-Eleven store on Highway 29 in Anderson County.
4 found dead in Greenville Co. home from carbon monoxide poisoning
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said that four men have died due to Carbon Monoxide poisoning at a home in Greenville County.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
Coroner responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has identified a victim of a crash that happened on Sunday morning in Spartanburg County.
Inmate attempted to strangle detention officer in Laurens Co., warrants say
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center is accused of trying to strangle a detention officer.
Comments / 0