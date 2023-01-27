ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonville, WA

seattlerefined.com

The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show

If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
PUYALLUP, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOUND DOG: Senior terrier – January 29, 2023 5:46 pm

While walking on the greenbelt trails east of Pathfinder K-8 we found this elderly male terrier walking up the trail alone. We were close to Puget Way SW and Alaska street by West Marginal. The dog is wearing a gray sweater, leash harness (no leash) and a rabies tag on a Seattle Kraken collar. He is gentle and friendly. Please call Heather at 2066790984.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

WDFW: Prospects Good for at Least One Cowlitz River Smelt Dip

As February approaches, local sportsmen and women start to think about smelt dipping. Will the popular smelt dip take place on the Cowlitz River this year, or is the run supposed to be too depressed to allow recreational harvest?. The prospects are good for at least one dip this year,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

In Focus: Semi-Rare ‘Hair Ice’ Photographed Near Napavine

Chronicle staffer Sarah Burdick captured these photos of semi-rare "hair ice," also known as ice wool or frost beard, during a walk near Napavine on Sunday morning. "Fungus shapes a strangely wondrous kind of ice called hair ice that is found only on rotting logs ... To see hair ice, one’s best chance is to hike into a broadleaf forest between the latitudes of between 45° and 55° N on a cold morning. There, amid patches of snow and frost, a keen eye might spot delicate crystals extending from wood in filaments about 0.01 millimeters thick — about the diameter of a human hair. But as soon as the sun rises, the fragile sculpture will melt away," Smithsonian Magazine wrote.
NAPAVINE, WA
publicnewsservice.org

Locally Caught Salmon Provide Step Toward Food Independence for WA Tribe

Under a new project, locally sourced food is part of a food assistance program for members of the Lummi Tribe in northwest Washington. The Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations is a federal program providing meals in the form of commodity boxes for low income residents. But food boxes have neglected to include culturally relevant food for the diversity of reservations across the country, instead providing options like catfish and buffalo.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive takes place Feb. 4 in Ellensburg

The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Chronicle

Second Project Kicked off as Chehalis Basin Bank Erosion Prevention Shows Success

A pilot project to stave off erosion on the banks of rivers in the Chehalis Basin is showing initial signs of success. The work was part of a $1.6 million investment by the Office of the Chehalis Basin to manage erosion by purchasing property, developing a streamflow gauge plan and testing how ground and surface waters mix with a demonstration project along the banks of the Satsop River just outside of Brady, according to a newsletter from the Office of the Chehalis Basin.
CHEHALIS, WA
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA
wsmag.net

How and Why to Landscape Septic Systems

There are over 60,000 onsite sewage systems (OSS) in Kitsap County. How should you landscape and maintain them?. An OSS has a septic tank where effluent (i.e., wastewater from kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms) enters the tank, solids settle to the bottom and oils and grease rise to the top. In the middle is the remaining water, which then flows (by various methods) into the leach field, commonly known as the drain field. The water moving into these pipes buried in the drain field is then purified by microbial action, and the purified water percolates into the ground, where it actually recharges the aquifer.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Mycological Society to Hold Meeting on Feb. 7

The Southwest Washington Mycological Society will hold a meeting on Feb. 7 at the WSU Extension Office in Chehalis at 6 p.m. The office is located at 17 SW Cascade Ave. in Chehalis. There will be a presentation by Rainy Karnes from Raven’s Wind Farm who will discuss home cultivation...
CHEHALIS, WA
Big Country News

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approves land transactions, species listings; denies spring black bear petition at January meeting

OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission made decisions on lands transactions, species status for Columbian white-tailed deer and Cascade red fox, and a spring black bear petition, and discussed several other topics during its Jan. 26-28 virtual meeting. The Commission began with meetings of its Wildlife, Big...
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 6000

Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
PORTLAND, OR

