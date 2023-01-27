Nikki Bella's 4-Week Crash Wedding Triggered a 'Panic Attack' for Her and Drove Artem Chigvintsev to Tears

Read full article on original website
Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas Are 'Serious About Each Other' as Couple Steps Out for Rare Date Night: Source
"They try and stay out of the spotlight but are happy together and not interested in a high-profile life," a source tells PEOPLE of former Today anchor Matt Lauer and girlfriend Shamin Abas Matt Lauer and girlfriend Shamin Abas are still going strong. The pair stepped out together for a date night in New York City over the weekend. The former Today anchor, 65, was dressed casually in jeans, a gray hoodie, black jacket and a beanie while the PR executive, 53, wore a midi skirt, patterned top,...
Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce
Bündchen has made a return to modeling after finalizing her divorce from Brady, having also kicked off 2023 with a new campaign for Louis Vuitton Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work and showing off her supermodel posing skills in the process. The fashion industry star and entrepreneur, 42, was spotted near Miami doing a photo shoot wearing a plunging, metallic purple Versace one-piece with a hood. In several shots, Bündchen can be seen posing in a sexy stance while looking up and over at the camera and...
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Cindy Crawford Posts Sexy Shots in Robe and Trench Coat to Mark 'First Photo Dump of 2023'
The supermodel also shared a sunlit selfie, plus a snap of husband Rande Gerber gazing at an ocean sunset and some glimpses at her everyday life Cindy Crawford has officially posted her first photo dump of the year! The supermodel, 56, shared a series of photos on Saturday, marking her "First photo dump of 2023," as she captioned the Instagram carousel. The cover photo shows Crawford's husband, Randy Gerber, 60, gazing out at the ocean's horizon as the sun sets. Crossed at the ankle, Crawford's feet make an appearance...
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report
David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were some of the stars in attendance at Marc Anthony's weekend wedding to Nadia Ferreira Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are married! The couple said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Saturday evening, Hola! reported. Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, were joined by various celebrity friends, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony's brother, Bigram Zayas, also attended the...
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo Snuggling with Daughter Frankie as He Wears 'Baby Girl' Beanie
Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is soaking up every moment with his baby girl! On Sunday, the new dad, 52, shared a sweet photo on Instagram with his newborn daughter Frankie, whom he welcomed with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon on Jan. 24. In the cute shot, baby Frankie sleeps on Moore's chest as he looks up at the camera to snap the selfie. The S.W.A.T. actor fittingly wears a black beanie that reads "Baby Girl" in yellow lettering. "Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," he...
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group,...
Pamela Anderson Names Hugh Hefner as Someone Who Treated Her with Complete Respect in Her Life
After Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died in 2017, Pamela Anderson paid tribute to him and said he "taught me everything important about freedom and respect" Pamela Anderson felt total respect from Hugh Hefner. The model/actress was asked at one point in her interview with the U.K.'s The Sunday Times "if anyone has ever treated her with complete and utter respect" over the course of her life and career. After thinking a moment, she replied, "Hugh Hefner." Anderson, who was 22 when she first posed on the cover of Playboy...
Meghan Trainor Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'I'm Crushing It'
The pop star is expecting her second baby with husband Daryl Sabara, she confirms to PEOPLE. "What a blessing," Trainor, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"
Drake Celebrates Mom Sandi Graham's Birthday with Sweet Post Featuring 5-Year-Old Son Adonis
Drake celebrated his mom's birthday alongside his little one and father Dennis Graham over the weekend Drake's mom started from the bottom (as a baby) and now she's here (as a grandma)! The hip-hop titan, 36, celebrated his mother Sandi Graham's birthday over the weekend alongside his 5-year-old son Adonis — and it was full of memorable family moments. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Drizzy saluted his mom for raising him, and shared a collection of photos from the celebration. RELATED: Drake Creates Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring...
Diddy Shares Sweet Photos of 3-Month-Old Baby Daughter Love: 'I'm Big Love! She's Baby Love!'
Sean "Diddy" Combs is a father of seven after announcing the birth of daughter Love Sean Combs in December Sean "Diddy" Combs is loving dad life! The rapper, 53, shared a series of sweet photographs of his 3-month-old baby daughter Love Sean on his Instagram account Saturday. Love can be seen in the first image sitting in a stroller wearing a patterned shirt and orange bib, before she is then captured in the second pic sitting on an unidentified woman's lap in just a diaper. "IM BIG LOVE! She's BABY LOVE!!!"...
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Micro Mini Version of Blake Lively's Glam Gold Pregnancy Reveal Look
The two A-listers (and fans of all things sparkly) both wore the same glittery Valentino mini with sky-high white platforms Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively are two of the most fashionable women in Hollywood, and they know how to command a room with one well-chosen dress. So it's no surprise they both reached for the same show-stopping glittery mini, made their own with some smart styling choices. On Saturday, Lopez, 53, attended the Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th Anniversary Celebration in a Valentino sequin mini dress from the brand's Resort...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release First 'Impact Report' for Their Archewell Foundation
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nonprofit Archewell Foundation has invested in vaccine equity, refugee resettlement, communities in need, and more Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing the global impact of their Archewell Foundation. On Sunday, the nonprofit released its first Impact Report, sharing statistics on the work of the foundation from its inception in 2020 to 2022. In 2021, the Archewell Foundation raised about $13 million and gave approximately $3 million in grants. PEOPLE understands that the remainder is being allocated for charitable grants in the...
Trailblazing 90 Day Star Gabriel Paboga Shares His Journey to Love Since 'Feeling' His Trans Identity as a Kid
90 Day's new transgender star plans to come out to his girlfriend Isabel's family — after he moves to Colombia to pursue their love Gabriel Paboga is proud of the man he's become — and he's sharing his journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. On Sunday night's season 4 premiere, viewers were introduced to Gabriel, the show's first transgender star, as he recounted what it was like growing up in a female body — and shared his trans pride by participating in a one-person pride parade. "I'm...
Tom Brady Is a Proud Dad as He Shares Photo of Daughter Vivian Horseback Riding: 'My Heart'
The football pro shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady loves to watch his little girl pursue her passions. The football pro, 45, shared a photo of his 10-year-old daughter Vivian on his Instagram Story Monday, showing the pre-teen horseback riding in an outdoor ring. In the photo, taken from outside of the ring, Vivian sits confidently on a horse as she trots around the perimeter with the sun shining in the background. "My Heart...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Vivian, 10, Playing on Swing During Sunny Day
The quarterback enjoyed a day outside with his youngest child, and shared a wholesome image on his Instagram Stories Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian are soaking up the sun! The superstar quarterback, 45, is spending some quality father-daughter time with his youngest child, 10, and even shared a wholesome image of their hangout to his Instagram Story on Sunday. In the photo posted by Brady, Vivian can be seen standing on a swing as she's surrounded by flowers and takes in a bit of shade. Brady is...
Couple Who Wed at ALDI Give an Update on Married Life: 'Our Obsession Has Grown Tenfold'
Michael Hurd and Jessica Bojanowski exchanged vows on Nov. 9 at the store's model location in the Chicago suburb of Batavia The Illinois couple who were married at an ALDI in November are sharing all about their first few months of wedded bliss. Michael Hurd and Jessica Bojanowski exchanged vows on Nov. 9 at the store's model location in the Chicago suburb of Batavia, after they won the Happily Ever ALDI contest. Post wedding their love for each other — and ALDI — has only grown, and...
Lady Susan Hussey Steps Out Alongside Royal Family Following Racist Incident at Palace
Lady Susan Hussey previously apologized to activist Ngozi Fulani following a racist incident at a Buckingham Palace reception last year Lady Susan Hussey was seen alongside members of the royal family for the first time since resigning from her palace aide position following a racist incident at Buckingham Palace this fall. The longtime lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth was pictured walking to and from church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham on Sunday, a service that King Charles and Princess Anne also attended. The church is the royal...
Chrissy Teigen Is the Latest Celeb to Wear the Statement Sleeve We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now
Get your own slouchy lantern sleeve cardigan for as little as $39 Chrissy Teigen is never one to undershare, especially when it comes to candid mom moments. This week, she posted her first 'fit picture on Instagram after delivering daughter Esti Maxine by C-section earlier this month. She wore a black midi slip dress marked by lactation spots, and her caption made note of bandaging her C-section wound. The Cravings mogul styled the classic dress with slouchy suede boots in a neutral color and a dramatic, wide-brim black...
