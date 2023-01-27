Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarineRoger MarshCalifornia State
Mosaics of the Mojave sharing Yuhaaviatam culture now open at Victor Valley MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
General Atomics seeking manufacturing intern with $44,590 starting payThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Skanska to rebuild N. 1st Avenue Bridge in Barstow for $30 MillionThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Regional Grocery Store Sprouts Announces New Store in Victorville, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenVictorville, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
Authorities seek hit-and-run driver who was involved in death of 62-year-old woman in Rialto
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run collision which claimed the life of a 62-year-old Rialto woman who was walking on a roadway in Rialto. The incident occurred on Jan. 26 at 9:06 p.m. in the 100 block of East...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello
A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Details about the crime were not immediately available. The driver pulled into a dead end area...
28-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident dies in car crash
28-year-old Lizbeth Suarez of Desert Hot Springs died in a car crash Saturday night. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. Suarez's vehicle crashed into a power pole off Varner Road near Date Palm Drive. Police said they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash. No one else was in the vehicle The post 28-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident dies in car crash appeared first on KESQ.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Deceased Identified in Thermal Fatal Crash With Semi
Fatal Crash Kills Two in Airport Boulevard Accident Involving Semi. The county coroner in Riverside has released the identities of two people who died recently in a fatal crash with a semi. The people who died were La Quinta residents Henry and Sandra Villanueva, ages 73 and 72, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. along Airport Boulevard near Shady Lane and the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport.
z1077fm.com
Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Closes Old Woman Springs Road
A head-on collision on Old Woman Springs Road left one driver dead, another driver with major injuries and the road closed for several hours. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office reports that on Friday afternoon (January 27) at 6 p.m., a Chevrolet driving south on Old Woman Springs Road near Terra Vista Road in Yucca Valley collided head on with a Kia driving north. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as a 55 year-old woman from Perris, was transported to Hi-Desert Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Kia, identified as 59 year-old man from Yucca Valley, was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he is currently being treated for major injuries. Sheriff’s Deputies say that neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor, but that the reason for the collision is under investigation. Both north and south lanes of Old Woman Springs Road were closed between Buena Vista Drive and Aberdeen Avenue for several hours Friday night while Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the scene of the incident.
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle while walking on street in Fontana on Jan. 30
A woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a street in Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 30, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident took place on Citrus Avenue near Harvey Drive at about 1:10 a.m. The unidentified pedestrian was crossing the...
Fontana Herald News
Four persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 28
Four persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 28, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint in the northbound lanes of Sierra Avenue at Technology. A total of 1,510 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 65 were pulled in...
3 arrested after smash-and-grab robbery caught on camera at Fontana jewelry store
Three suspects were arrested after another brazen smash-and-grab robbery caught on video inside a Lupita's Jewelers in the Inland Empire.
73-year-old Coachella Valley resident found after he went missing Wednesday
73-year-old Bill Mackin of Snow Creek near Cabazon has been found after he went missing Wednesday. According to his partner, he has memory loss and had not taken his medication since the day he went missing. Mackin's husband says Mackin was found Friday in El Paso, Texas. A woman in a Quick Stop store noticed that The post 73-year-old Coachella Valley resident found after he went missing Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
Moreno Valley man arrested for alleged kidnap attempt of 12-year-old
Police have arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Moreno Valley Jan. 18.Arturo Ramirez Cisneros allegedly stopped his green Toyota Tacoma near the young girl as she was walking home from Sunnymead Middle School, pointed a handgun at her and told her in Spanish, "Get in the truck, I won't hurt you," according to police.The girl ran away and got help from two people nearby. She was not injured during the incident.Deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle in the 24000 block of Webster Avenue on Friday and arrested Cisneros.Anyone with additional information regarding the incident should call: (951) 486-6700.
oc-breeze.com
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Struck by SUV in Pomona Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East First and San Lorenzo...
2 Fatally Shot at House Party in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street and East Franklin Avenue in the city of Pomona Saturday night, Jan. 28, just before 10:30 p.m. Once officers along with...
foxla.com
Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
z1077fm.com
Operation Dust Devil: Week 5 OHV Enforcement Update
The fifth week of Operation Dust Devil saw enforcement all over the county, with the majority of patrols happening in Apple Valley, El Mirage, Juniper Flats and Big Bear. There were 28 code citations, 13 county code enforcement citations, six vehicles towed and one arrest. Deputies also say they made an additional 760 educational contacts with OHV enthusiasts, and they assisted in one case with medical aid.
knewsradio.com
Young Gang Members Busted In Indio
Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
Man Shot to Death in Montebello
A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Montebello.
Special Report: In The Line of Duty
Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Charged With Gross Vehicular Manslaughter in Placentia DUI Crash That Killed 3
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Friday with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts in a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and six counts of DUI with a blood-alcohol of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victims.
Comments / 5