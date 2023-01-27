Read full article on original website
Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury
Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced
– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
– Speaking to Ariel Helwani with BT Sport ahead of today’s WWE Royal Rumble event, Bayley discussed the controversy over her Raw cage match with Becky Lynch being cut from last Monday’s Raw due to time constraints. Since the trial of Sami Zayn angle ran too long, Damage Control beat down Becky Lynch instead.
Roman Reigns Gets His Own TikTok, Arrives in San Antonio for WWE Royal Rumble
– WWE has announced the launch of Roman Reigns’ personal TikTok account. His TikTok channel is now live and released its first video, showing Reigns arriving to San Antonio, Texas for tonight’s Royal Rumble 2023 event, which you can view below. Roman Reigns has landed on TikTok. The...
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz for MLW Superfight 2023. The event happens this Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Valkyrie was originally set to face Delmi Exo, who will get a new opponent later today. The announcement reads:. Major League Wrestling...
WWE News: Zelina Vega Picks Her Royal Rumble Number, The Best of Royal Rumble Matches, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio Signing Autographs
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega picked her number for the Royal Rumble as revealed by WWE last night. However, she wouldn’t reveal what it was. She reacted later on Twitter, “WHAT NUMBER DO YOU GUYS THINK IT IS?! Mwahahaha…” You can view that clip and her reaction below:
Crazzy Steve vs. Sheldon Jean Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Crazzy Steve and Sheldon Jean for this week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:. * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight. * Gisele Shaw vs. Savannah Evans. * Crazzy Steve vs. Sheldon Jean.
Bianca Belair Retains Title at WWE Royal Rumble, Captain Howdy Haunts Alexa Bliss (Pics, Video)
– Alexa Bliss’ veering back over to the dark side was not enough to unseat the E-S-T of WWE. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained her title against Bliss in their title matchup. Bliss attempted a Sister Abigail, but Bianca Belair countered with the Kiss of Death to...
Roxanne Perez Says She’s Received a Lot Of Advice From Bayley
Roxanne Perez has become one of NXT’s top names, and she recently revealed that she’s had a lot of advice from Bayley of late. The NXT Women’s Champion appeared on the Under the Ring podcast and talked about how she and other members of the NXT women’s roster got tips from Bayley while the latter was rehabbing her injury. You can check out a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Mickie James Credits Trish Stratus, Lita & More For Blazing A Trail For Her
Mickie James recently gave an interview with SEScoops and spoke about how the performers who predated her career made things possible for her to achieve what she has (via Wrestling Inc). James shared a few names that she believes deserve credit for the fact that fans can now see her perform in the scope that she’s recently demonstrated. You can catch a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
WWE News: Liv Morgan on Beating Ronda Rousey Twice, The Usos in Papa Johns Ad, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– MySanAntonio.com interviewed Liv Morgan ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event to talk to her about competing in the Rumble match. She said the following on the Rumble and beating Ronda Rousey twice:. On having the fastest Rumble elimination: “I think I actually hold the record for the...
Logan Paul Teases UFC Announcement Tomorrow
Logan Paul teased an announcement about UFC recently after returning to WWE for Royal Rumble this weekend. This might be the lead-up to an MMA bout for Paul, although it remains to be seen what the upcoming announcement’s content is. For what it’s worth, Paul did include a name-drop of Paddy Pimblett in the video, despite the two fighters generally competing in different weight classes. You can see the original teaser video below.
WWE Elimination Chamber Card
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber...
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
Beyond Wrestling Miight Snow Results: Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush In Action
Beyond Wrestling’s Miight Snow show took place in Sunday and featured Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results below from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:. * Ichiban defeated Mortar. * Aaron Rourke defeated Rex Lawless. * Dezmond Cole defeated...
Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
RJ City Discusses How He Ended Up Hosting Hey! (EW)
RJ City, host of Hey! (EW) for AEW’s YouTube productions, sat down with Stephanie Chase to talk about how he went from pro wrestler to comic and interview host (per Wrestling Inc). City shared how Tony Khan initially contacted him about joining AEW’s media projects and what sort of oversight he’s subject to for the promotion. You can read a few highlights from City and watch the full interview below.
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 1.30.23
I got a chance to win some Raspberry Dunks in like thirty minutes, so if I disappear, please fill in the blanks like a Mad Lib, k thx. It’s Monday…you know what that means. Cody Rhodes is here to start the show and remind us that wrestling has...
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 100) Review 1.30.23
Well everyone, we did it. Elevation has hit number 100, and as a result we’ll have a very special- wait, I’m being told this is just a normal episode. OK then. Tonight we’ve got Red Velvet, Rush, the budding feud between Athena and Yuka Sakazaki continues, Top Flight, and a main event of Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH title against Blake Christian. Paul Wight, Matt Menard, and Ian Riccaboni are on commentary.
