NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
FOX's Terry Bradshaw Shares Concerning Thoughts On Brock Purdy Injury
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a rough blow to their Super Bowl aspirations when Brock Purdy got hurt early in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy exited during the first quarter after getting hit during his throwing motion. The 49ers said he's questionable to return with a right elbow injury, but ...
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, not Brock Purdy, will be 49ers starting QB next season | What's Wright?
The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl journey came to an end with a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy left due to an elbow injury but later returned after Josh Johnson exited with a concussion. With many of the Niners key pieces returning, one question remains: their quarterback situation. Purdy was 7-1 in his rookie season after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo (free agent) but Trey Lance remains on the roster. The team traded three first-round picks to select Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft and Tom Brady-San Francisco rumors are stirring up again. However, Nick Wright is not sold on TB12 returning home and explains why Lance will be the Bay Area's lead man, not Purdy.
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
49ers quarterback Josh Johnson is nine days removed from Oakland Tech Hall of Fame induction
How fast life can turn. Josh Johnson, the journeyman quarterback who has played with 14 teams in his 15-year career, was thrust into Sunday's NFC championship game for the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia. Remarkable. On Jan. 19, Johnson was in his old high school gym at ...
49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss
Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Answer At ILB Is Already In Black And Gold And Pittsburgh Absolutely Needs To Keep Him There
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of fielding great linebackers. It has been the calling card of the defense and the Super Bowl era is littered with Steelers Pro Bowl linebackers. The best of the Steelers linebackers during this period might have been the featured pair of Jack's in the 1970's. Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, and the criminally underrated Andy Russell might have been the best linebacker group in NFL history.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk
Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
Yardbarker
49ers QB Brock Purdy believed to have UCL injury
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy exited Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles early in the first quarter with an elbow injury. The injury came after a hit by Eagles Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick. While Purdy ended up returning late in the second half,...
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discusses injury riddled loss to Eagles in NFC Championship
PHILADELPHIA (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s season ending 31-7 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed losing quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, says Purdy was unable to throw when he returned to the game with an elbow injury and talks about dropping the NFC Championship in consecutive seasons.
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts, Eagles will reportedly negotiate massive contract extension this offseason
It's only his second full season as the Eagles' starter, but QB Jalen Hurts has already guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old's stellar campaign has put him in line for a massive contract extension this offseason. On "NFL GameDay," Rapoport...
Yardbarker
Frank Clark Calls Out Bengals Wide Receivers: 'I Don't Know What The Hell' They Did
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark had receipts ready during his postgame interviews following the Chiefs' 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game. "They said they run the damn AFC, they lied," Clark declared. "They said we wasn't gonna whip they ass, they lied. Cincinnati Bengals who? Who Dat? Send they ass home. Sent they ass home. Where they at? In the locker room crying. One (Ja'Marr Chase), I don't know what the hell he did. 85 (Tee Higgins), I don't know what the hell he did but cry all day."
Yardbarker
Brock Purdy reveals extent of arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off.
Steve Young Reacts To 49ers' Quarterback Woes
The San Francisco 49ers are hurting badly at quarterback. But one man might be ready, willing and able to step in and help them out. Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His replacement, Josh Johnson, has ...
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
SB Nation
The 49ers might have been the best team in the NFL, and it’s a damn shame we’ll never know
The Eagles can be the deserving champions of the NFC, and the 49ers can also be the best team we’ll never know the potential of. These aren’t mutually exclusive notions. Ultimately the most anticipated game of the weekend turned into its most disappointing, and the shame to it all isn’t that Philadelphia won, but rather our path to getting here.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Make Roster Move At Wide Receiver For Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs made a move at wide receiver. The Kansas City Chiefs were busy at work getting their roster together to prepare for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs survived an exciting AFC Championship Game that saw them kick a game-winning field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Chiefs will prepare for the hardest challenge of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Eagles All-Pro lineman Lane Johnson receives praise from unlikely source
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson played Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers with a groin injury, which garnered praise from an NFC East rival. Dallas Cowboys standout linebacker Micah Parsons took to Twitter on Sunday, calling Johnson's performance fighting through injury "Freaking heroic!" Parsons' comments are...
How the Eagles' 'crazy' and loud fans can be a nightmare for 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy
While the Philly fans have nothing to do with Jalen Hurts' success, they have the potential to unnerve San Francisco's 23-year-old QB Brock Purdy.
